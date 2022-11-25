scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Haryana to grant separate 3% quota in Group C posts for outstanding athletes

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs will create a separate quota for this purpose and send a requisition to HSSC for a separate recruitment drive for eligible sports persons.

"The sports department will also send a requisition to HSSC to be advertised separately by a selection process in which only outstanding and eligible candidates will be allowed to apply," Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said. (Twitter/ Bureaucrats)

The Haryana government has decided to grant a separate quota of three per cent for outstanding and eligible sports persons in the Group C posts advertised by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in any given year.

“These quota posts will exist within selected few departments, namely Home Department, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, School Education Department and Elementary Education Department,” Kaushal said.

“Thus, while the calculation will be as 3 per cent of total Group C posts, these posts will be advertised for only the selected few departments as mentioned,” Kaushal said, adding that within this separate quota, first preference will be given to outstanding sports persons.

The chief secretary said that eligible sports person is one who has obtained a Sports Gradation Certificate of Grade ‘C’ or above under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Similarly, outstanding sportsperson means an athlete who has obtained a Sports Gradation Certificate for appointment to Group ‘C’ post or above under the Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:08:30 am
