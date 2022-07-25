scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Haryana Senior Citizens’ Council want implementation of Maintenance Act in ‘letter and spirit’

In a meeting of the council held on Monday, the members equivocally raised their concern about the failure of the administration in implementing the Act at the ground level.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 25, 2022 11:56:49 pm
There are scores of senior citizens either facing harassment in the form of domestic violence or have been kicked out of their homes. (Express file photo, representational)

THE SENIOR CITIZENS’ Council of Haryana on Monday urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to implement the Maintenance of Parents and Welfare of Senior citizens Act, 2007, in letter and spirit.

In a meeting of the council held on Monday, the members equivocally raised their concern about the failure of the administration in implementing the Act at the ground level. “In Chapter V of the rules of this Act (which was amended in 2009), there was a provision to constitute awareness committees at state as well as district levels involving various departments like police, local bodies, panchayats and NGOs. However, the council alleged, nothing has been done by the administration to implement the same on the ground level. As per another provision, the administration is required to appoint a officer for out of court settlement between family members and seniors, but this feature too is missing,” said RP Malhotra, secretary general of the Senior Citizens’ Council of Haryana.

During Monday’s meeting, the members informed that in many places, either district tribunals are not in place or were lying non-functional. For example, the council members said, in Panchkula the tribunal was non-functional ever since the third ex-officio lady member of the panel resigned last year.

More from Chandigarh

There are scores of senior citizens either facing harassment in the form of domestic violence or have been kicked out of their homes. The council’s president, PN Mongia, and secretary general, RP Malhotra, said that there are scores of senior citizens either facing harassment in the form of domestic violence or have been kicked out of their homes. They sent a representation to the Chief minister of Haryana with copies marked to the Minister of Social Welfare and Empowerment and the secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Empowerment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement