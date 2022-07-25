Haryana Senior Citizens’ Council want implementation of Maintenance Act in ‘letter and spirit’

July 25, 2022 11:56:49 pm
THE SENIOR CITIZENS’ Council of Haryana on Monday urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to implement the Maintenance of Parents and Welfare of Senior citizens Act, 2007, in letter and spirit.
In a meeting of the council held on Monday, the members equivocally raised their concern about the failure of the administration in implementing the Act at the ground level. “In Chapter V of the rules of this Act (which was amended in 2009), there was a provision to constitute awareness committees at state as well as district levels involving various departments like police, local bodies, panchayats and NGOs. However, the council alleged, nothing has been done by the administration to implement the same on the ground level. As per another provision, the administration is required to appoint a officer for out of court settlement between family members and seniors, but this feature too is missing,” said RP Malhotra, secretary general of the Senior Citizens’ Council of Haryana.
During Monday’s meeting, the members informed that in many places, either district tribunals are not in place or were lying non-functional. For example, the council members said, in Panchkula the tribunal was non-functional ever since the third ex-officio lady member of the panel resigned last year.
There are scores of senior citizens either facing harassment in the form of domestic violence or have been kicked out of their homes. The council’s president, PN Mongia, and secretary general, RP Malhotra, said that there are scores of senior citizens either facing harassment in the form of domestic violence or have been kicked out of their homes. They sent a representation to the Chief minister of Haryana with copies marked to the Minister of Social Welfare and Empowerment and the secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Empowerment.
