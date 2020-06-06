Great possibilities of realising vision of self-reliant India in Haryana: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File)

“There are immense possibilities of realising the vision of ‘Self-Reliant India’ in Haryana and the mantra of ‘self-reliant India’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled by the youth of the country and the education fraternity in universities, colleges and research institutes,” said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday while delivering a talk organised by the Kurukshetra University on “post-corona: self-reliant India”.

Khattar said, “Corona has posed a great challenge to the entire humanity but we have to rely on self-confidence, innovative thinking and new techniques to march ahead and to make India self-reliant. We have to change our lifestyle to adjust to the new version of life during corona.”

“Uncertainty is the beauty of life. The government has adjusted to the new challenge and introduced online teaching for students in schools, colleges and universities. NCERT has linked through online method 52 lakh students in schools. Shiksha Setu App has linked 2 lakh students and universities and colleges are delivering lectures through various online modes,” Khattar added.

The CM also spoke about the state government’s relaxations given in student loans. “Government has eased the pressure on students by relaxing the repayment of EMIs of loan and giving collateral for education loan on government’s guarantee,” he said.

Khattar emphasized that the “government has linked skill development with education so that students can become employable. Haryana has taken a lead in this by establishing Vishwakarma Skill University at Palwal. As many as 4,149 youths have been given loan of Rs 868 crore for start-ups. Loans worth Rs 14,141 crore have been given to the youth to establish start-ups under PM Mudra Yojna”.

Speaking on the importance of information technology, the CM said, “Information technology has played an important role in these times as the government has transferred about Rs 4,000 per month in the account of 14 lakh families. About five lakh families have been distributed foodgrain and ration. Haryana government has also facilitated 3.5 lakh labourers’ return journey by trains and special buses.”

“Countries like USA requested India for hydroxychloroquine. India is manufacturing more than one lakh masks and PPE kits every day. Many companies like Maruti came forward to produce ventilators and other critical care equipment,” he added.

Kurukshetra University’s Vice-Chancellor Nita Khanna said, “Kurukshetra University has organised more than 40 programmes on corona awareness and to help the needy during the last two months.”

