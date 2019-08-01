Haryana: Selected for govt jobs five years ago, protesters on hunger strike, officials look the other way

Written by Pallavi Singhal

IT’S BEEN five years since 81 people were selected for the position of assistant draftsmen in the public health engineering department of Haryana, but they are yet to get their joining letters. Now, 25 of them have been protesting for a fortnight. With eight of them on hunger strike for the last five days, their patience is now wearing thin, for they have failed to draw the attention of the Haryana government despite camping near the Secretariat.

A woman named Nargis, who had been on hunger strike since the first day of the protest, had to be admitted to a hospital late Tuesday night. She rejoined the protest Wednesday morning.

Hurt by the “indifference of the authorities”, the group declared on Tuesday that each day, one individual will join the hunger strike. A total of eight people are now on hunger strike, and they are steadily losing weight. Sandeep Malik, who weighed 94 kg, and is now 86 kg. Sandeep Sharma had lost 6 kg, while Jaipal Singh has lost 5.

Jaipal Singh, 50, filled the form for the exam in 2011 when he was 42 and eligible. Today, he is 50 and cannot apply for any government posts. When the result came out in 2014, Jaipal left his job working under an architect to join the government job. “I was happy because I would have got a salary of Rs 35,000 a month compared to the paltry sum I was getting in my private job.’’ He has been unemployed ever since, waiting for his joining date. He has three daughters whose weddings are on hold due to the financial crunch, and his son is still in school. “It has become very difficult to survive like this,” he says.

Sonu, who hails from a small village of Haryana, also works under an architect. He did not quit his job but says that most of his time is spent at protests like this. His boss has told him to either come back and work or leave the job. “The job does not give me much but it’s better than nothing,” he says. Sonu, along with his brother, bears all the responsibility of his home as his father is sick and two other siblings are still studying.

Manoj Kumar, 28, says, “My father was very sick when I started studying for this exam. He passed away during my classes. It was very difficult for me to keep studying as I had to bear all the responsibilities of home. But I did not quit. When I got selected, my family and I thought our days of hunger were over.” Manoj was working under an architect in Gurgaon and quit his job after his selection. He has been unemployed since and the family barely manages on his father’s pension.

Manoj sat for another exam for the post of draftsman in the irrigation department of Haryana and even cleared the written test, but could not clear it. He still remains hopeful he will get a job.

It’s their 14th day on strike and no official has shown any interest in them. They lie under a tent in sun and rain at the Sector 5 protest site. The complainants had filed a case in high court in 2015, but not a lot has happened in the case.

Their last hearing was adjourned, and their next hearing is in September.