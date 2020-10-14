Haryana sees dip in crime, 6,000 less FIRs filed this year: Anil Vij

Anil Vij was addressing a press conference on Tuesday regarding Haryana's ambitious Dial 112 project.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday claimed a decrease in crime reported across the state between January 1 and September 30 as compared to the last year. The figures, however, included the lockdown period.

The minister was addressing a press conference on Tuesday regarding Haryana’s ambitious Dial 112 project.

Quoting state data, he said that while an approximate 1.02 lakh FIRs had been registered last year, 96,672 FIRs have been filed in the same time period this year — a decrease of more than 6,000 FIRs.

DGP Manoj Yadav said, “A reduction in state crime has been noticed over a period of time. Crime had decreased in 2019 as compared to 2018. We also filed an additional approximately 8,000 FIRs only in matters where persons were found not following Covid-19 protocols. Thus we cannot say crime has not decreased.”

He said that there has been a decrease in cases of heinous crimes, including murder, crimes against women, robbery, robbery, and kidnapping for extortion, as compared to last year. The state has registered a 17 per cent decrease in crimes against women while a success rate of about 88 per cent has been achieved in solving murder cases. There has also been a decrease of 13.57 per cent in rape cases and 93 per cent rape cases have been successfully solved. The kidnapping incidents in the state have come down by 20.73 per cent. The only crime which increased during the current year was in cases of rioting.

Yadav said that increased patrolling and vigilant surveillance of policemen in the state has helped in bringing down the crime graph to a great extent. “All the major indicators reflecting better law and order, crime such as murder, robbery and robbery have seen a decline in nine months of this year,” he said.

As many as 2,124 police personnel caught the Covid-19 infection across Haryana of whom six succumbed to the virus.

Vij announced December 30 as the tentative date for the launch of the Dial 112 project. “A timeline has been created by officers in achieving various milestones of the project. I will personally keep a check at each timeline for the work done,” he said.

The contract for the project worth Rs 152 crore has been given to a Hyderabad-based firm C-DAC.

As per Vij, while the project will function with the help of police officials in the initial stage, the state will later take in an additional workforce of 4,700 people who will be trained at the Panchkula Sector 3 building itself.

The project is aimed to provide service to anybody who calls on the number within a maximum time of 15 minutes in the urban areas and 20 minutes in the rural areas. “The Haryana Police department currently holds no response time data as the systems had remained manual and there was no way the department could record such data,” DGP Yadav said.

The Sector 3 Dial 112 project building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Vij said the department will also buy 630 new Innova cars worth about Rs 94 crore under this high-tech project of Haryana Police which will be provided to all police stations of the state. These cars will be equipped with GPS monitoring system and will have all other high-tech facilities.

The call centre will function in four languages — Hindi, English, Punjabi and Haryanvi. All data collected at the centre will be backed up in the DGP office as well as in C-DAC Hyderabad.

