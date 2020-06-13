Haryana sees biggest single-day spike: 416 fresh Covid-19 cases

Scene from a bazaar in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.) Scene from a bazaar in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.)

Haryana witnessed its biggest single-day spike in Covid cases with 415 fresh cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s total count of Covid patients to 6,749. So far, 78 people lost their lives due to Covid-19.

Gurgaon, Faridabad continue to witness the surge in cases with Gurgaon getting 203 and Faridabad 100 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Rohtak district is emerging as another cause for worry for the state government as the district got 30 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the state’s Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 3,868 active Covid patients. Of these, there were 48 patients who were in critical condition, including 33 on oxygen support while 15 patients were on ventilator.

Out of the 415 fresh cases, besides Gurgaon and Faridabad, a surge in Covid patients was witnessed in several other districts. While Ambala got another 16 fresh cases, Bhiwani got 14, Sonipat (3), Jhajjar (7), Nuh (2), Palwal (5), Panipat (4), Panchkula (1), Karnal (3), Sirsa (6), Mahendragarh (7), Hisar (7), Rewari (3), Charkhi Dadri (1) and Kurukshetra (3).

As of Friday evening, Gurgaon had 1,939 active Covid patients, followed by Faridabad (710), Sonipat (267), Rohtak (155) and Palwal (105).

The case doubling rate in the state was recorded at eight days as of Saturday evening while the state was conducting 6,768 tests per million population. So far, Haryana has tested 1,71,560 samples of which 1,59,333 tested negative while the report was still awaited in 5,478 samples.

Haryana’s Covid positive rate on Saturday evening climbed to 4.06 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd