Haryana seals Khanauri border to stop Punjab farmers from marching to Delhi

Haryana Police have set up multi-layer barricading along the inter-state border point here Sunday and sealed it as farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) gathered to enter Haryana through the Khanauri-Data Singh Wala border.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) had given a call for a 228-km ‘Kisan Bachao Padyatra’ from Data Singh Wala village on the Haryana-Punjab border to Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which would culminate in a farmers’ panchayat in the national capital on August 29.

The foot march has been planned against the proposed India-US trade deal and to press for a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP).

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In the wake of SKM (non-political)’s call, the Haryana Police have made tight security arrangements at the Haryana-Punjab border.

On the Haryana side of the Khanauri inter-state border point, authorities have put up concrete barricades, positioned riot control vehicles, while barbed wire has also been installed. A police official from Jind district Sunday said the farmers do not have permission for the march.

SKM (non-political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told reporters at the Punjab side of the inter-state border that 51 farmers from different parts of the country would participate in the march.

The foot march, he said, would remain completely peaceful and disciplined. Around 200 volunteers and supporters of the SKM (non-political) would also accompany them.

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The Bharatiya Kisan Union, led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has opposed the proposed trade deal, particularly any inclusion of the agricultural sector. Chaduni said that if agriculture was included in the agreement, it could have serious consequences and small farmers would struggle to compete with large American farms, potentially pushing Indian agriculture into a severe crisis.

Chaduni added that the proposed agreement could affect not only agriculture but also the wider economy. He expressed concern that areas such as the dairy sector, food security, MSP and government procurement systems could come under international pressure, while multinational companies could gain greater control over agriculture and farmers.

Meanwhile, when asked about the security arrangements in Haryana, Dallewal said, “This barricading has exposed the BJP government. On earlier occasions, they had a problem when farmers came with tractors. Now, when only a small group of farmers wants to march on foot to go to Delhi, they still have a problem and are not allowing us to proceed. This exposes the anti-farmer face of the government. Our plan was to proceed peacefully, but they have put up such heavy barricading. Everyone should now know that it is not the farmers who block the roads, but the government.”

Dallewal also claimed that Haryana Police detained some leaders of the outfit at different places ahead of the march which was to start from Khanauri.

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According to the SKM (non-political), their march would begin from Data Singh Wala, and pass through Narwana, Uchana, Khatkar Toll, Jind, Ludana, Gohana, Israna, Samalkha and the Singhu border before reaching Jantar-Mantar.

Among the key demands of the march are keeping agriculture, dairy, poultry, fisheries and other allied sectors out of the proposed India-US trade agreement and enacting a law to guarantee procurement of all crops at MSP based on the Swaminathan Commission’s C2+50 per cent formula.

The farmers are also demanding measures to free farmers from debt, an increase in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane, implementation of written assurances given by the Centre during talks with farmer organisations, and withdrawal of all cases registered in connection with farmers’ movements.

Earlier, The Haryana Police had also stopped Punjab farmers at the Shambhu border in Ambala on July 21, when around 1,000 farmers carrying flags of their respective organisations arrived to proceed to Delhi for a Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal.

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A day-long Kisan Mahapanchayat was scheduled at Kisan Ghat in Delhi under the banner of the ‘Desh Bachao Morcha’ on July 21. Farmers had attempted to move towards Delhi from several locations, but scores of them were stopped by police at the Khanauri border, Shahabad in Kurukshetra and Karnal while they were on their way to the national capital.