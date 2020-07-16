Haryana SDM’s daughter does her papa proud, tops govt schools of Chandigarh: ‘Believe in hard work’

Governmemt school topper Vijeta, who scored 96.80 per cent in CBSE class 10, with her parents. Express photo. Governmemt school topper Vijeta, who scored 96.80 per cent in CBSE class 10, with her parents. Express photo.

The daughter of a Sub-Division Magistrate from Haryana’s Mahendargarh district topped Chandigarh’s government schools in the Class 10 CBSE examinations by scoring 96.80 per cent. The student, Vijeta, is a student of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 22 A, Chandigarh.

Explaining why he decided to send his daughter to a government school, the SDM, Ranbir Lohan, stated that government officials should send their children to these schools in order to improve the quality of public-funded education in India.

“If we only refuse to send our children to the schools that we are responsible for, then how do we expect these schools to remain of high standard and provide quality education to the children of this country?” asks Lohan, who adds that he is extremely proud of his daughter and urges others to send their children to government schools as well.

Vijeta says that she has excellent teachers and classmates who have also motivated her and inspired her to do her best.

“I have always been interested in my classes and enjoyed studying in my school. I have always believed in working hard, leading a simple life and self-studying. Students just need to work hard and listen to their teachers to excel,” says Vijeta, who has opted for the medical stream and hopes to become a doctor some day.

She adds that the pandemic has not deterred her from working towards becoming a doctor some day, instead she only feels even more motivated and purposeful.

Pass percentage improves by 2 per cent

The overall pass percentage in class 10 government schools has improved by 2 per cent as compared to last year. This year’s pass percentage is 77.18 per cent.

This is not a drastic improvement as compared to the jump of 10 per cent in the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students from government schools.

A total of 8,541 government school students appeared for the class 10 board exams in Chandigarh in the 2019-2020 academic session.

Students from 93 government schools appeared for the exam, out of which five schools including GMSSS 16, GGMSSS 18, GMSSS 21, GMSSS 33 and GMSSS 37 B, had a 100 per cent pass percentage, which means all students from these schools successfully passed their class 10 board examinations.

Apart from this, 26 schools had a pass percentage more than 90 per cent and six government school students scored above 95 per cent marks in their exams.

Speaking on the results, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director School Education for UT Chandigarh, stated that it was the sustained efforts of teachers and other staff members that led to this result.

“We have improved our pass percentage a little as well. It is not much because it is hard to attain a huge jump in results for class 10 since students are retained regardless of their performance up until class 8. Either way, I congratulate all students, teachers, parents and school heads,” Brar added.

