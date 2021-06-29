Haryana schools to remain shut for students till July 15 

The govt has also asked private schools in Telangana to collect tuition fees every month. File.

The Haryana government, with an eye on a possible third Covid-19 wave hitting the state in the coming days, on Tuesday decided to increase the duration of summer vacations in all its schools.

Announcing the decision, Haryana Education minister Kanwar Pal said, “There has been a significant fall in the number of new cases of Covid-19 infections. But parents and children are still in a state of fear. The environment is not yet favourable for the reopening of schools. Thus, it has been decided to increase the summer vacations schools till July 15. The situation shall be analysed again during the second week of July and a decision shall be taken, accordingly.”

Talking about the issue of SLC, the education minister added, “As per the Right to Education Act, children can not be denied admission in government schools. The case pertaining to SLC is pending litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Once the verdict is pronounced, the state’s education department shall take a view accordingly.”

He added that the results for Class 12 shall be declared by July 25. “The result shall be calculated by including 30 per cent weightage from Class 10 marks, 10 per cent weightage from Class 11 marks and 60 per cent as part of internal assessment in Class 12.”

He also disclosed that after reopening, the schools shall resume functioning from 8.30 am till 12.30 pm.

“As far as school staff, including teachers and administrative officials, are concerned, all of them have been asked to resume their duties so that results and other schedules in the day to day functioning carries on with time and without any hitches,” the minister added.