Haryana schools to open from July 16 for Class 9 to 12

The Haryana education department on Friday said that they have decided to reopen both government and private schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students from July 16 onwards and those from Class 6 to Class 8 from July 23 onwards.

Schools will continue to remain shut for students of Class 1 to Class 5, however, and a decision on the same will be taken later.

All the schools have been asked to follow Covid-19 SOPs while hold classes. Sources in the education department said that initially, the schools will be open for three hours daily and will only cater to 50 per cent of students.

In a letter to the district education officers on Friday, the state Directorate of School Education said that even though the schools are being reopened, studies through online mode will continue. “Those students who want to continue their studies through online mode will be permitted to do the same. The students will be called to schools only with the permission of their parents. No student can be forced to attend school in-person for attendance and no pressure will be put on the students for the same,” mentioned the guidelines, issued by the directorate.

The Director of Secondary Education and the Director of Elementary Education will hold a joint video conference with the officials to remove any possible doubts about the scheduled reopening on July 12.