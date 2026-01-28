20 Haryana schools receive bomb threat; police later declare them a hoax

After these institutions, 13 schools in Cyber City, Gurgaon, and 7 in Karnal, received the threat, the police were informed, and the schools declared a day off.

google-preferred-btn
Several schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails earlier in the day, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes. (File Photo)Several schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails earlier in the day, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes. (File Photo)

Around 20 schools in Haryana received bomb threat emails Wednesday, forcing school administrations to evacuate all students from their respective premises.

After these institutions, 13 schools in Cyber City, Gurgaon, and 7 in Karnal, received the threat, the police were informed, and the schools declared a day off. A large number of parents rushed to the schools to take their children home, and some were sent back on school buses.

After receiving the information, police and bomb squad teams conducted searches in the schools, although nothing suspicious was found.

Vikas Kaushik, ACP, Gurgaon, said that “initial investigations indicate it was a ‘hoax call’. “Search operations were conducted in all schools. So far, no suspicious items have been found. The police are fully alert, and the source of the email is being investigated,” Kaushik said.

Also Read | They’re retired but relentless: A quiet band of seniors in Mohali are planting hope for the future, one tree at a time

The police officer said that no holiday orders were issued by the administration.

“Parents and the public were urged not to panic as the situation is under control. Cyber teams are investigating the email source, as all emails came from a single ID. The schools were evacuated as a precaution, ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and staff,” he said.

“Police teams conducted thorough searches of school premises, classrooms, buildings, and surrounding areas. So far, no suspicious items or explosives have been found”.

Story continues below this ad

In Karnal, bomb squad, dog squad, and SDRF teams conducted thorough searches of schools, checking classrooms, playgrounds, and other sensitive areas for potential threats.

Several schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails earlier in the day, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
daughter teaching video games to her grandmother
Nagpur man shows daughter teaching video games to her 77-year-old grandmother: ‘My heart is full’
IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: Follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20I from Vizag. (PHOTO: AP)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 4th T20I
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
Live Blog
Advertisement