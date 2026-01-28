20 Haryana schools receive bomb threat; police later declare them a hoax

Several schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails earlier in the day, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes. (File Photo)

Around 20 schools in Haryana received bomb threat emails Wednesday, forcing school administrations to evacuate all students from their respective premises.

After these institutions, 13 schools in Cyber City, Gurgaon, and 7 in Karnal, received the threat, the police were informed, and the schools declared a day off. A large number of parents rushed to the schools to take their children home, and some were sent back on school buses.

After receiving the information, police and bomb squad teams conducted searches in the schools, although nothing suspicious was found.

Vikas Kaushik, ACP, Gurgaon, said that “initial investigations indicate it was a ‘hoax call’. “Search operations were conducted in all schools. So far, no suspicious items have been found. The police are fully alert, and the source of the email is being investigated,” Kaushik said.