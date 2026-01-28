20 Haryana schools receive bomb threat; police later declare them a hoax

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Around 20 schools in Haryana received bomb threat emails Wednesday, forcing school administrations to evacuate all students from their respective premises.
After these institutions, 13 schools in Cyber City, Gurgaon, and 7 in Karnal, received the threat, the police were informed, and the schools declared a day off. A large number of parents rushed to the schools to take their children home, and some were sent back on school buses.
After receiving the information, police and bomb squad teams conducted searches in the schools, although nothing suspicious was found.
Vikas Kaushik, ACP, Gurgaon, said that “initial investigations indicate it was a ‘hoax call’. “Search operations were conducted in all schools. So far, no suspicious items have been found. The police are fully alert, and the source of the email is being investigated,” Kaushik said.
The police officer said that no holiday orders were issued by the administration.
“Parents and the public were urged not to panic as the situation is under control. Cyber teams are investigating the email source, as all emails came from a single ID. The schools were evacuated as a precaution, ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and staff,” he said.
“Police teams conducted thorough searches of school premises, classrooms, buildings, and surrounding areas. So far, no suspicious items or explosives have been found”.
In Karnal, bomb squad, dog squad, and SDRF teams conducted thorough searches of schools, checking classrooms, playgrounds, and other sensitive areas for potential threats.
Several schools in Chandigarh also received similar bomb threat emails earlier in the day, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes.
