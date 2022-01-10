Haryana schools, colleges to remain shut till January 26, orders state govt

The recent rapid surge in Covid cases in Haryana on Monday prompted the state administration to issue an order stating that all schools and colleges in Haryana will remain closed till January 26.

Announcing the government’s decision, education minister, Kanwar Pal, said, “During this time online teaching will continue in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation of the upcoming examinations.”

Earlier, the state government had declared winter holidays from January 3 to 12. However, after a fresh surge of Covid-19 cases across the state, the government decided to keep the educational institutions shut till at least January 26. The situation shall be reviewed on January 24-25 and then the further course of action will be decided, the minister said.

Haryana has been witnessing a rapid increase in its new Covid cases, including those of the Omicron variant.

Against 42 cases of Covid-19 on December 21, 2021 and 552 cases on January 1, 2022, on January 9 (Sunday), the state recorded more than 5500 positive cases. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana has also climbed from 0.15% to over 10.6% in a span of just 20 days.

According to the state health department’s Covid-19 bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Haryana has also increased from 234 on December 21 to 18298 patients on January 9. During the same span of time, eight patients have lost their lives due to the cirus in the state, taking the total number of deaths to 10072.

Government health department officials told The Indian Express that the Covid-19 cases were shooting up rapidly across the state and was multiplying with each passing day.

“If the situation continues to deteriorate in the same manner then there is a possibility that fresh curbs may be imposed across the state to curtail the transmission rate of the infections,” a senior Haryana government official told The Indian Express.

The only sigh of relief for the state government is that as compared to the second wave of Covid-19, the number of hospitalisations in the ongoing Covid wave has been comparatively less.

Out of the 18298 active Covid-19 patients, on January 9, a total of 13,223 patients were under home isolation. The number of Omicron cases in the state reached 136 till January 9 evening, out of which 111 patients were discharged from Covid-19 facilities, while 25 patients were still active.