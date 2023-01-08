In a first, Haryana school installs system generating drinking water from air

Taking a cue from various railway stations, in a first in the region, a Haryana school has installed a system to harvest drinking water directly from atmospheric air.

The Gurukul at Sector 20 in Panchkula has installed the innovative and environment-sensitive water kiosk called Meghdoot, developed by Telangana-based Maithri Aquatech. It extracts water from ambient air, purifies it and remineralises it, thereby making it safe and fit for drinking purposes.

The machine can generate 250 litres of water in three-four houses in the moist season and in about five hours in the dry season.

‘Meghdoot – Water from Air’ is an effort towards creating awareness among students about this path-breaking technology, said school authorities. They feel the technology can certainly help fight water scarcity and reduce strain on ever-depleting water resources.

“We also plan to install such water generators in all the branches. Just before the winter vacation was to begin, students were briefed by their teachers about the science behind the working of this intriguing machine and they enjoyed having water from the same,” Sanjay Thareja, director of The Gurukul, said.

Harsimran Kaur, principal of The Gurukul, said “Our groundwater is depleting and what can be a better way to preserve water resources? If everyone or at least the prominent institutions install such water generators, we can save a good amount of water resources this way.”

She added, “We at The Gurukul have forever endeavoured to keep pace with the changing and advancing technology. It has been our earnest effort to be progressive in our approach, be it in academics or infrastructure. We have pioneered bringing the latest and the best of everything to our students. Introducing a water generator is a step towards the same. With this, I feel we are doing our bit.”

A Secunderabad railway station first adopted the technology in 2019. It has since been replicated in many railway stations across the country, including six railway stations in the Mumbai division of Central Railway.

How the system works

In this system, instead of using regular water for filtration and consumption, water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps.

Air flows into the machine through a system which filters out contaminants present in the moisture-laden air.

The filtered air passes through a cooling chamber wherein the air is condensed. The condensed air is converted into water and drops into a storage tank provided for the purpose.

The water passes through multiple levels of filtration which removes odour and any other impurities and then it passes through an ultra violet (UV) system for the drinking water to be ready for consumption.