Haryana school assault: Bail for 8-year-old boy, online videos to be removed

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Panchkula, Haryana, on Wednesday granted bail to the eight-year-old boy accused of assaulting a six-year-old kindergarten student at a government school and directed the removal of videos and photos of the incident from social media.

The direction came after the girl’s father filed a petition under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, seeking the removal of videos and photographs of the incident to protect the minor’s identity.

The boy’s father had moved the bail application during the hearing before the Board. His counsel, Manbir Singh Rathi, submitted that the child had no previous criminal record and that continued custody could adversely affect his education, academic progress and overall development.