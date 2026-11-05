Haryana school assault: Bail for 8-year-old boy, online videos to be removed

The kindergarten student’s father had moved a petition under the Juvenile Justice Act, seeking removal of videos and photographs to protect the minor’s identity.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Nov 5, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Haryana Panchkula school assault bailThe incident at a government school in Panchkula prompted the Haryana government to constitute a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the assault.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Panchkula, Haryana, on Wednesday granted bail to the eight-year-old boy accused of assaulting a six-year-old kindergarten student at a government school and directed the removal of videos and photos of the incident from social media.

The direction came after the girl’s father filed a petition under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, seeking the removal of videos and photographs of the incident to protect the minor’s identity.

The boy’s father had moved the bail application during the hearing before the Board. His counsel, Manbir Singh Rathi, submitted that the child had no previous criminal record and that continued custody could adversely affect his education, academic progress and overall development.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | ‘Uncle, I will take you there’: Class 3 student assaults 6-yr-old girl, takes her father to spot

The bail application also stated that the parents would provide the child with appropriate counselling, behavioural guidance and a supportive family environment to help him understand the consequences of his actions and reform. They undertook to ensure that he attends counselling sessions and undergoes rehabilitation measures as advised by the competent authority, through an application filed by the counsel.

Girl discharged from PGIMER

The incident occurred on October 28 inside an empty classroom at a government school in Panchkula. The boy, a Class 3 student, allegedly attacked the six-year-old kindergarten student with a brick, repeatedly hitting her on the head, banging her against a bench, dragging her by her school tie and kicking her multiple times until she fell unconscious. The girl suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she remained hospitalised until her discharge on Wednesday.

Also Read | After brutal assault on video, Haryana girl’s homecoming looked like this

The boy was produced before the Board on Saturday and subsequently sent to an observation home in Ambala.

The incident triggered widespread outrage and prompted the government to constitute a five-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the assault. The government also ordered a comprehensive safety audit of schools across the state to identify security gaps.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of th... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments