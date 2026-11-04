‘Want her to have a happy childhood’: Warm welcome for Haryana girl attacked with brick

Flowers, balloons and a specially decorated home awaited a six-year-old girl from Haryana as she stepped out of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, days after a brutal assault by an eight-year-old boy inside her school left her critically injured.

“They stay in a small room…everyone is cramped together. She will stay at our flat in Peer Muchchalla for a few days now so that she can recover in a more comfortable environment. Here, she will have more space,” the kindergarten student’s uncle told The Indian Express.

The girl had suffered severe injuries after a Class 3 student attacked her inside an empty classroom at a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula, hitting her with a brick and a flower pot, banging her head against a desk, and stomping on her face and body. She sustained facial fractures, including a nasal fracture.