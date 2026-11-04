‘Want her to have a happy childhood’: Warm welcome for Haryana girl attacked with brick

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of th... Read More
Flowers, balloons and a specially decorated home awaited a six-year-old girl from Haryana as she stepped out of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, days after a brutal assault by an eight-year-old boy inside her school left her critically injured.
“They stay in a small room…everyone is cramped together. She will stay at our flat in Peer Muchchalla for a few days now so that she can recover in a more comfortable environment. Here, she will have more space,” the kindergarten student’s uncle told The Indian Express.
The girl had suffered severe injuries after a Class 3 student attacked her inside an empty classroom at a government school in Haryana’s Panchkula, hitting her with a brick and a flower pot, banging her head against a desk, and stomping on her face and body. She sustained facial fractures, including a nasal fracture.
The girl was admitted to PGIMER on October 28. The institute bore the entire cost of her treatment, including private room facilities, ensuring that the family did not have to bear any financial burden.
While a team led by Professor J K Mahajan, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery, oversaw the treatment, Dr Raman Sharma, in charge of the Trauma Centre, coordinated the trauma-related aspects, and Medical Superintendent Professor Ashok Kumar ensured institutional support. Mahajan said the team also focused on the child’s well-being, sensitivity and comfort during her hospital stay.
At the hospital, she was given a warm send-off, with employees decorating the area with balloons. “PGI was kind enough to give us conveyance too,” her uncle said.
Celebrations continued at her uncle’s flat in Zirakpur in Mohali district, where family members decorated the house to welcome her. Her parents were overwhelmed with emotion as they saw their daughter return.
“We wanted to get her admitted last year, but things could not work out in time. This year, she finally got admission, and we were looking forward to seeing her go to school,” her uncle said. “Now, we just want her to recover, feel comfortable and have a happy childhood.”