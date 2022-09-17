Haryana says election by Nov-end if it gets details, fails to provide info on reserved seats, panchayat polls to be delayed

The Panchayat elections in Haryana will be further delayed as the state election commission expressed its inability to hold polls by September 30 citing lack of data on the reserved seats.

In a communication to the state government on Thursday, the state election commission said, “General elections to three tiers of panchayati raj institutions in the state could not be conducted/completed by September 30, 2022, by the state election commission, Haryana, as the state government has not supplied requisite information…even up to till now…the State Election Commission, Haryana, would be able to conduct the general election of all panchayati raj institutions in the state up to 30.11.2011 provided that the information of reservation of seats from the government in respect of all three tiers of panchayati raj institutions in the state is received by the state election commission on or before 22.09.2022.”

The state government had in July this year issued a notification as per which the state election commission had to get general elections of panches, sarpanches and members of panchayat samitis and zila parishads conducted by September 30.

It is believed that the state government was keen to implement the quota for Backward Classes-A before holding the panchayat polls. Nearly two weeks ago, paving way for reservation to the Backward Classes-A in the panchayati raj institutions, the Haryana Cabinet had accepted the report of the State Backward Classes Commission. Then, the state government had issued a notification to amend the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 by way of an ordinance providing for reservation to the Backward Classes-A in gram panchayats, members of panchayat samitis and zila parishads in the state. “Accordingly, the state government has now to supply details regarding reservation of seats ward wise/gram, panchayat wise (including for women, Schedule Caste (women), Backward Classes-A, Backward Classes-A women) for the seats of panches and sarpanches in gram panchayats, members of panchayat samitis and zila parishads and also chairpersons of panchayat samitis and presidents of zila parishads,” mentions the letter of the poll panel to the government.

It added that the elections have been further delayed due to re-determination and revised delimitation of wards of panchayat samitis, Pataudi and Farrukh Nagar and Zila Parishad, Gurgaon due to inclusion of ten-gram panchayats.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had earlier stated that the general elections of panchayati raj institutions will be held in a single phase across the state. He had stated: “The election of Panches will be done by ballot paper while the election of zilla parishad members, panchayat samiti members and sarpanch will be done through EVMs.”

On the other hand, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had stated on September 1, “The reservation will be given to the Backward Classes-A for the first time in panchayat elections. Now, if there is even two per cent of the backward class-A population in a village, then at least 1 panchayat member will definitely be elected.”