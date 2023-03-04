After High Court order, Haryana sarpanches removed from Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the authorities to clear a road leading to Panchkula from Chandigarh, the police removed the agitating sarpanches from their dharna Saturday evening.

The sarpanches were sitting on the dharna for the past three days after the police resorted to a lathi-charge on the agitating sarpanches for trying to move towards Chandigarh by breaking police barricades on March 1. The sarpanches, who are opposing the Haryana government’s move to introduce e-tendering for carrying out development works in villages, wanted to gherao the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh Wednesday.

In the lathi-charge, several sarpanches and policemen received injuries. After the incident, sarpanches started a pakka morcha at the protest site.

On Saturday, the high court ordered the authorities to clear the Chandigarh-Panchkula Road by 10 pm the same day. The police succeeded in getting the road cleared by 9 pm, leading to the restoration of normal traffic on the route. The police detained the protesting sarpanches and took them away in two buses. Their tents were also removed from the protest site.

The sarpanches have threatened to carry out a massive protest in Karnal – the hometown of the chief minister — on March 11, if the issue was not resolved in a meeting with Khattar scheduled on March 9.