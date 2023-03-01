Haryana sarpanches try to storm Chandigarh border, police lathi-charge protesters

The Haryana Police Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge as sarpanches stormed the police barricade near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border in an attempt to move towards the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The sarpanches wanted to gherao the residence of the chief minister in Chandigarh but the police had installed barricades at the border. When the sarpanches kept trying to break the barricades, the police first used mild force and then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitators.

#WATCH | The Haryana Police Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge as sarpanches stormed the police barricade near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border in an attempt to move towards the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. pic.twitter.com/AznZRqFJXU — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 1, 2023

The sarpanches were opposing the introduction of e-tendering for carrying out development works in villages. They have termed the government’s move as an attempt to take away powers from panchayats. On the other hand, the government has been claiming that the e-tendering process will ensure transparency and accountability.

After staging protests at different levels – from villages to district headquarters – the sarpanches from across the state gathered at one place in Panchkula and held a protest meeting Wednesday. They then staged a march towards the Chandigarh border but the heavy police force halted their movement. However, while raising slogans, the sarpanches kept trying to cross the police barricades which resulted in a confrontation between both parties.

Meanwhile, Bhupeshwar Dayal, an officer on special duty to the chief minister, reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. But the protesters continued staging protests. They also kept trying to move to Chandigarh. The police lathi-charged to disperse the protesters.