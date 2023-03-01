scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Haryana sarpanches try to storm Chandigarh border, police lathi-charge protesters

The sarpanches wanted to gherao the residence of the chief minister in Chandigarh but the police had installed barricades at the border.

When the sarpanches kept trying to break the barricades, the police first used mild force and then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitators. (Express)
Listen to this article
Haryana sarpanches try to storm Chandigarh border, police lathi-charge protesters
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Haryana Police Wednesday resorted to lathi-charge as sarpanches stormed the police barricade near the Panchkula-Chandigarh border in an attempt to move towards the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The sarpanches wanted to gherao the residence of the chief minister in Chandigarh but the police had installed barricades at the border. When the sarpanches kept trying to break the barricades, the police first used mild force and then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the agitators.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The sarpanches were opposing the introduction of e-tendering for carrying out development works in villages. They have termed the government’s move as an attempt to take away powers from panchayats. On the other hand, the government has been claiming that the e-tendering process will ensure transparency and accountability.

After staging protests at different levels – from villages to district headquarters – the sarpanches from across the state gathered at one place in Panchkula and held a protest meeting Wednesday. They then staged a march towards the Chandigarh border but the heavy police force halted their movement. However, while raising slogans, the sarpanches kept trying to cross the police barricades which resulted in a confrontation between both parties.

Also Read
Zira pollution
Zira Liquor Factory Issue: PPCB has denied consent to pvt firm to operate...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

Meanwhile, Bhupeshwar Dayal, an officer on special duty to the chief minister, reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. But the protesters continued staging protests. They also kept trying to move to Chandigarh. The police lathi-charged to disperse the protesters.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 17:56 IST
Next Story

Watch: Women’s lacrosse team pushes bus stuck in mud

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close