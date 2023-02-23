Amid sarpanches’ protests, Haryana CM justifies e-tendering for development works

Amid ongoing protests by village sarpanches against the introduction of e-tendering concept for carrying out development works in rural areas, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday strongly justified the new procedure while terming it a transparent concept.

While clarifying the air about the e-tendering system started by the state government for panchayat raj institutions, the Chief Minister told the state assembly that allocating panchayat works through e-tendering is a part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy adopted against corruption. “With this system, we have empowered the urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions. The duty of the panchayats is to ensure smooth execution of development work, while providing timely funds for the same is our job,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while replying to the Governor’s address during the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha .

The election for the village sarpanches had taken place nearly three months back. As per the e-tendering system, the sarpanches can get development works up to Rs 2 lakh done at their own level but e-tendering is mandatory to get executed works of more than Rs 2 lakh by inviting tenders on Haryana engineering works portal. The protesting sarpanches have alleged that the e-tendering system has hampered the development works in villages while the government has insisted that the system is aimed at bringing more transparency and accountability in works.

In the Assembly, Khattar said that every panchayat will upload the list of development works to be done on the portal at the beginning of the year. The government has allocated Rs 1100 crore to the panchayats in the last quarter of this financial year. “Panchayats can spend this amount as per the needs of the development works,” said the Chief Minister.

Manohar Lal Khattar informed the House that an engineering work portal has been created for ensuring transparency in the tender process. “So far, 2890 works costing below Rs 2 lakh have been started in panchayats across the state. While 3254 panchayats have passed their resolutions, and further 3297 development works ranging from Rs. 2 to 5 lakh have been uploaded on the portal. About 600 contractors have registered on the portal, informed the Chief Minister.

He said that the Quality Assurance Authority has been formed to curb corruption in construction works, ensuring transparency and accountability in government projects.

He said that this Authority will periodically check the quality of construction work and will issue a certificate.

The payment to the contractors will be made only after the Authority’s certificate.