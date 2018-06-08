Haryana: Sanskrit to be reintroduced in colleges

The Haryana government has decided to re-introduce Sanskrit as an elective subject in various government colleges and B.Sc. (Medical) in Government College, Chhachhrauli, from the academic year 2018-19. “Earlier, the Higher Education Department had stopped Sanskrit classes in such colleges as had fewer than 20 students. But now even with 10 students, Sanskrit classes would start,” a state government spokesperson said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App