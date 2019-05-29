Haryana sanctions 6 research projects — 2 for early detection and treatment of cancer

In order to improve the socio-economic standard of general public and solve their day to day problems with new inventions, Haryana has sanctioned six research projects with a budget of Rs 1 crore. It has granted three years upper limit for the research.

Advertising

“The budget will be further increased so that quality research could be carried out. Under the Research and Development scheme, Rs 20 lakh is sanctioned to the scientists or professors of education or research institute for carrying out research in the field of science and technology,” said Ashok Khemka, Principal Secretary (Science & Technology department).

The six research projects sanctioned include one each for treatment of cancer, development of hybrid perovskite based energy harvesters for small area devices, waste water remediation, early cancer detection technique, detection of procine Viral Pathogenes Using Next Generation Sequencing Technology (NGS) and production of bioethanol from Parthenium: Parthenium hysterophorus, which is also known as congress grass and is one of the world’s most devastating weeds.

Research project on treatment of cancer has been sanctioned to Dr Ranjana Aggarwal, department of Chemistry, Kurukshetra University (KU); while research project on development of hybrid perovskite based energy harvesters has been sanctioned to Dr Manish Kumar, assistant Professor, department of Physics, Kurukshetra University.

Advertising

Research project on waste water remediation has been sanctioned to Dr Ashok Kumar Sharma, department of materials and nano technology, Deen Bandhu Chhotu Ram University; while research project on early cancer detection technique has been sanctioned to Dr Sanjay Kumar, department of bio-chemistry, Central University of Haryana, Mahendragarh.

The research project on detection of procine Viral Pathogenes has been sanctioned to Dr Sushila Maan, animal biotechnology, Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, while the one on production of bioethanol from Parthenium has been granted to Dr Neeraj Kumar, department of microbiology, Kurukshetra University.