Haryana: Sacked employee among three held for murder of doctor in Karnal

HARYANA POLICE have arrested three people in connection with the murder of Dr Rajiv Gupta, who was shot dead in Karnal on Saturday. One of them is a man who used to work at a hospital owned by the doctor, but was sacked in December last year.

Two pistols were also recovered from the accused, investigators said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the family of the deceased on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he had inquired about the case and asked DGP Manoj Yadava, Karnal range IGP Yogendra Nehra and Karnal SP Surendra Bhoria to take immediate steps to arrest those responsible.

Dr Gupta, 56, was the managing director of Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal’s Sector 16 and a former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s district unit. On Saturday, three masked assailants had stopped their motorcycle in front of his SUV when he was on his way to the hospital, and opened fire. Dr Gupta sustained two bullet injuries. His driver rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries two hours after the attack.

Police said that one of the accused, Pawan Dahiya, had told investigators that he had worked as a dialysis operator in Dr Gupta’s hospital for 10 years but in December 2018, the doctor had removed him over some issue. He also reportedly told police that he had been unable to find another job after he was sacked. Police suspect that the accused — Dahiya and his accomplices Raman and Shiv Kumar, both residents of Badi Mangalpur village — may have plotted to kill Dr Gupta.

On Sunday, the CM told media that he is in touch with the police regarding this case. He also claimed that law and order in Haryana is better. “There is a decline in the number of theft and snatching incidents,” he added.

Khattar further said that new recruitments have been made to increase the strength of police force and modern equipment has been provided to the police.

The Congress slammed the ruling BJP, alleging that it had failed to ensure the safety of its citizens. Senior Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala had also condemned the incident.