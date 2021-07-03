Haryana rubs it in: records all-time high power load, minister says no shutdown

At a time when Punjab is battling an unprecedented power crisis, the neighbouring Haryana hit an all time high single-day energy consumption.

Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said Haryana recorded power consumption of 2,576.88 LU (lakh unit) on July 1 and registered a load of

11,732MW, which was successfully handled by the state powerutilities.

“Haryana recorded the highest power consumption and maximum power load on July 1, since formation of the State (in 1966). It is a historic day for the state in the power sector as this requirement has been met by the power utilities of the state,” he added.

Ranjit Singh said the demand for electricity in Gurugram increased by 34 percent this year as compared to last year. He said that last year the maximum demand in Gurugram was 1,147 MW, which touched a new high at 1,534 MW on July 1 this year. He claimed there was no power shutdown in Haryana and power was supplied as per stipulated time.

Ranjit Singh also commented on Punjab reeling under an unprecedented power shortage amid dry spells and said: “In Haryana, there is no such crisis as the state government has already made advanced preparation to manage such a situation.”

Ranjit Singh, an independent MLA supporting the BJP-JJP government, further said that an advisory was issued to all field officers to be alert during the paddy season and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the public and farmers.

(With PTI inputs)