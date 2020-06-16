Haryana RTI activist knocks Raj Bhavan against info commissioner over ‘caste remark’

In the audio, Singh is purportedly heard telling Pal to not feel bad when he asks him about his caste before telling him that he was doing “chaudripana” (becoming dominating). In the audio, Singh is purportedly heard telling Pal to not feel bad when he asks him about his caste before telling him that he was doing “chaudripana” (becoming dominating).

An RTI activist Monday moved the Raj Bhavan against Haryana Information Commissioner Lt Gen KJ Singh (retired) for allegedly asking him about his caste and discouraging him by use of “unbecoming language” during the hearing of an appeal before the State Information Commission.

Singh, however, said he spoke to the applicant with respect and asked about his caste because those in the BPL category are not required to pay for the photocopies of the documents to be received following the RTI request.

Kaithal-based RTI activist Jai Pal has also forwarded an audio recording of the hearing, which was held through audio conferencing on June 11, to the Governor along with the complaint seeking action against Singh.

The appeal before the Commission was that Pal had received information from only two authorities in response to his RTI application, which had been forwarded to multiple authorities by an Information Officer.

Stating that Singh had no right to ask him about his caste in the middle of the hearing, Pal in the complaint wrote, “During the hearing, the Information Commissioner also said that I could not become a DC (Deputy Commissioner) but I was using the RTI (Act) to become one to dominate the government officers”.

In the audio, Singh is purportedly heard telling Pal to not feel bad when he asks him about his caste before telling him that he was doing “chaudripana” (becoming dominating).

The immediate trigger of the reaction from Singh seems to have been a response by Pal that he is awaiting information from at least three SDMs. Singh, in the recorded audio, is purportedly heard questioning Pal about filing of such applications which end up being transferred to different authorities and telling him that he was involving different departments in this process.

Singh is heard telling him that, “it is like suppose I could not become a DC but I will become a DC through RTI applications now.”

Pal, in the audio, is heard responding that he cannot be faulted for the action of the information officer – who forwarded the application to other authorities- and that why would he spend Rs 200 when his work was getting done for Rs 10, while apparently referring to the payment of fee for one request as against multiple requests.

In the complaint, Pal said that Singh also told him during the hearing that fee for RTI applications was being increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 10 to which the RTI activist added that no such order has been implemented by the Supreme Court or Government of India. Singh is also heard expressing doubts about repercussions of imposing fine on government officers during the hearing.

While Pal in the audio is also heard telling the Information Commissioner that he will avoid filing such RTI requests and instead file directly before the concerned SPIOs, which is also recorded in the order passed on June 11.

The Commission, in the order, also has advised the City Magistrate, Kaithal, to not accept and entertain applications, which need to be transferred to multiple departments and officers. The Commission also directed the concerned SPIOs to provide the complete information to Pal within two weeks free of cost and send a compliance report.

A show cause notice has also been issued to the Kaithal City Magistrate and Tehsildar for causing an inordinate delay in the case. While seeking the reply by July 22 and their personal presence on August 24, the Commission has asked why penalty of Rs 250-Rs 25,000 should not be imposed on them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said they are conducting hearings in good faith through audio conferencing and reaching out to people, but such people are recording these hearings.

When asked about the remarks made in context of Supreme Court and increase of fee for RTI applications, Singh said many have opened “shops” in name of the RTI Act and misused it also for blackmailing, adding that the apex court is worried about such instances. However, Singh said the Commission has no record of any such instances.

“He is an RTI activist and knows the procedure. There is a restriction that one application can be forwarded to 5-6 authorities only.but knowingly they do it, which results in forwarding the same (application) to multiple authorities and they then seek punishment for the authorities. I was speaking in that context,” he said.

With regard to the remark that Pal could not become a DC and was using the RTI Act, Singh said, “He said all (authorities) should be called, I said if he could not become DC, I cannot bring all government officers before him”. Singh added that he has also informally recommended that fee for RTI applications should be increased in Haryana and also one applicant should not be allowed to file more than three requests per month.

