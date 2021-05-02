Haryana RSS leader’s son dies in accident

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am in the DLF phase 2 area.

Two people, including the 37-year-old son of Haryana RSS leader Pawan Jindal, were killed in a road accident in Gurgaon early Sunday morning.

The BMW they were travelling in collided with a Metro pillar on the city’s Golf Course Road.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am in the DLF phase 2 area. The deceased have been identified as Jindal’s son, Gaurav Jindal, who was a businessman residing in Sector 15, and his friend, 35-year-old Sawan Khanna, who was also a resident of the same area.

The two were returning in Jindal’s car after visiting a friend in DLF Phase 1.

“Our probe has revealed that the incident occurred around 1 am, when the vehicle rammed into the wall of an underpass and then hit a Metro pillar before turning turtle and coming to a halt around 300 metres away. We suspect the vehicle was speeding,” said a police officer.

“Both the deceased succumbed to their injuries on the spot, but nobody else was injured. Their bodies have been handed over to their relatives, but no complaint has been received from the families regarding the matter. No FIR has been registered,” he said.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij also put out a tweet following the incident on Sunday morning, stating “the entire organisation has received a great shock” on the death of Gaurav Jindal and his friend.

“May god give his family, friends, and the organisation strength to bear this shock,” stated Vij in the tweet.