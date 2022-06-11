Haryana RS polls – Sulking Kuldeep Bishnoi sank Ajay Maken, Congress

The dramatic twists and turns in Rajya Sabha polling for two seats in Haryana ended in the wee hours today, with the Election Commission declaring BJP’s nominee Krishan Panwar and BJP-JJP backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, victorious. Congress Ajay Maken lost to Sharma.

According to the details shared by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while one Congress vote was rejected, Kuldeep Bishnoi (Congress MLA from Adampur) “voted as per his inner conscience” and “did not vote for Congress nominee Ajay Maken”.

“All the Congress MLAs cast their vote by showing it to their election agent. I am sure Kuldeep Bishnoi also must have done that. Yet, it is welcome that he supported our candidate and voted listening to his inner conscience. He has shown his faith in the principles and policies of the BJP. He did not even think what his party is going to do with him after this, but he cast his vote after listening to his heart and mind. We welcome him”, Khattar said on Bishnoi.

Regarding Congress’ rejected vote, Khattar said, “It is for the Congress to tell us all. I am not yet aware whose vote was rejected”.

Replying to media’s queries on the kind of training that Congress imparted to its MLAs by keeping them at a five-star resort in Raipur from June 2 till June 9; Khattar said, “This shows the kind of training that they gave to their MLAs for over seven days and yet failed. We, too, gave training to our MLAs for one day and we passed. It is our one day versus their seven days”.

Explaining the mathematics of counting, Khattar said, “Out of total 90 MLAs, one Independent MLA abstained, while one Congress vote was rejected. That left with total 88 votes. According to the rule, any two who could make it above the mark of one-third of 88 would have won. Congress got 29, while Kartikeya Sharma got 29.65 votes. He got 23 and Krishan Panwar’s 6.65 votes were transferred to Kartikeya Sharma making him victorious”.

Post-midnight when the Chief Election Commission gave permission for counting of votes, at about 1.30 am, Congress began celebrating but when they were told that their candidate Ajay Maken had lost, they demanded recounting.

“Although, Congress did not demand a recounting in writing, but yet the officials of Election Commission were gracious enough to accept their demand. As such, counting 88 votes would not have taken much time. The recounting was done and Kartikeya Sharma won while Ajay Maken lost”, Khattar added.

Congress had been fearing cross-voting and horse-trading since beginning. That was the reason it had asked all its MLAs to be together and took them to a private resort in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Kuldeep Bishnoi, however, did not go.

Ever since the HAryana Pradesh Congress Committee was revamped and Kuldeep Bishnoi was not considered for the post of president, he had been sulking. He also sought time to meet Rahul Gandhi that was not given.

Despite several senior leaders of the party trying to pacify and placate Kuldeep Bishnoi, he stayed away from all the Congress events including party’s much-hyped Chintan Shivir and had announced that he and all his supporters would not participate in any Congress event till Rahul Gandhi meets him.