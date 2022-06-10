Haryana RS polls: Counting delayed over 2 Cong votes, BJP knocks on EC doors

Two Congress MLA votes that came under cloud Friday morning for allegedly violating “secrecy norms” have resulted in a delay in counting of votes for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana. Counting was scheduled to begin at 5 pm.

Interestingly, the ruling BJP and the candidate it supported, Kartikeya Sharma, are crying foul alleging that the returning officer did not conduct fair polling, while the opposition Congress says the “polling was totally fair” and it was only a “tactic” being adopted by BJP after realising that they had lost the battle.

A BJP delegation comprising Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, M A Naqvi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitendra Singh will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 5.30 pm at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

In the first hour of polling that began at 9 am, Congress MLAs B B Batra and Kiran Choudhry’s votes came under question. Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) election observer Digvijay Chautala alleged that both had shown votes to “others than their respective party’s designated election observer”. Both Batra and Choudhry refuted Digvijay’s objections.

Heated arguments also took place between Digvijay and Choudhry. Returning officer R K Nandal intervened, initially dismissed Digvijay’s objections and allowed Choudhry and Batra to go ahead with their votes. Kartikeya Sharma too raised verbal objections and then submitted his objections in writing. BJP’s election observers also raised objections and sought disqualification of votes polled by Batra and Choudhry for violating the secrecy norms.

However, by 4 pm, when the polling’s scheduled time concluded, Sharma and BJP wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking its intervention and disqualification of two Congress votes.

The counting for the 89 MLAs’ votes out of total 90 (independent MLA Balraj Kundu abstained from voting) will only begin after ECI takes a decision on the objections.

Talking to the media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar too said that “objections were raised on two votes of Congress MLAs because they did not follow the prescribed norms”. “It is for the ECI to take a decision. However, under the current circumstances and equations, it appears that BJP and BJP’s supported candidate both will win. Congress will stand defeated,” Khattar added.

On the other hand, Congress’ election agent Ashok Arora said, “Congress nominee Ajay Maken will definitely win. Cross-voting by Congress MLAs, as being apprehended or projected by the BJP, did not take place”.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uday Bhan said, “The polling was totally fair and transparent. BJP’s tactics of attempting to get two votes disqualified will not work. It was Digvijay Chautala who was attempting to take a look at our MLAs’ votes. Our MLAs did not violate any rules”.