Haryana: Rs 3.6 crore recovered in HCS officer arrest case

Haryana’s Vigilance Bureau that arrested HCS officer Anil Nagar, who was posted as deputy secretary in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of Dental Surgeons, conducted by the HPSC on September 26, 2021; on Saturday said that the total cash recovery so far has reached Rs 3.6 crore.
Issuing the summary of investigation, state vigilance bureau said, “Following the registration of an FIR on November 17, 2021, a raid was conducted and one Naveen Kumar, a resident of district Bhiwani was caught red-handed while accepting cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh. He was produced before the court on November, 18 2021, and has been remanded in police custody for four days. Based on his confession and other evidence obtained during investigation, the SVB officials have further arrested Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar and seized Rs 1.7 crore during his house search.”
