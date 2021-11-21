Haryana: Rs 3.6 crore recovered in HCS officer arrest case

The accused was produced before the court on November, 18 2021, and has been remanded in police custody for four days.

Haryana’s Vigilance Bureau that arrested HCS officer Anil Nagar, who was posted as deputy secretary in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of Dental Surgeons, conducted by the HPSC on September 26, 2021; on Saturday said that the total cash recovery so far has reached Rs 3.6 crore.