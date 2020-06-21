In battle against Covid, Haryana to rope in final year MBBS students

The government says the move is aimed at ramping up the available human resources. (Representational image) The government says the move is aimed at ramping up the available human resources. (Representational image)

Amid a surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government has decided to depute all final year MBBS students with the health department. The number of novel coronavirus disease cases crossed the 10,000-mark Saturday,

The government says the move is aimed at ramping up the available human resources for effective management of the pandemic. As many as 1,106 final year (part-1) students of all government and private medical colleges in the state have been asked to report the civil surgeons concerned by June 22.

“The directors of medical colleges and civil surgeons shall ensure to provide all necessary training to the MBBS students for effective tackling and management of Covid-19. The services of the students be used as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India,” mentions a letter written by the director of state medical education and research department to the principals of all medical colleges and civil surgeons on June 19. The final year (part-2) MBBS students shall be trained at the medical colleges concerned only.

“WHO has declared Covid-19 pandemic as a public health emergency of international concern. There has been a recent surge in the number of positive cases in the state. The government is in process of creating additional health care facilities to effectively manage the cases and accordingly, there is a requirement of additional manpower. The Government of India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare…has also highlighted the need for the requirement of increased human resources,” the letter read.

Apart from this, 312 regular doctors and 206 Ayush medical officers have been recruited. The officials said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the creation of posts of 419 Ayush doctors and 419 Ayush pharmacists too.

