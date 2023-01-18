Haryana rolls out assessment framework based on 14 parameters for govt and aided colleges

Government and government-aided colleges in Haryana will now be assessed and ranked based on at least 14 parameters. The state government’s higher education department has released a framework – Performance Rating Yardstick for Academic Audit Standards (PRaYAAS) – to improve the performance of higher education institutes across the state and to “bring in a culture of excellence in the present set of activities”.

Higher education department officials told The Indian Express “The framework for quality improvement in higher education institutes was first developed in 2019 for facilitating and continuous monitoring of the performance of government colleges in the state to improve the quality and enable them towards the path of excellence.

In the first phase, PRaYAAS framework was rolled out for government colleges only and they were ranked based on a transparent IT-enabled system. However, to carry it forward, the department has come up with PRaYAAS version-2 for government colleges as well as government-aided colleges.”

According to the revised framework, the institutes will be scored out of a maximum of 600 marks. The 14 parameters and the marks allocated to each are: Academic quality (40); Teaching and learning quality (160); Research quality and impact (40); Collaboration/strategic alliances (10); Employability (60); Inclusivity and representation (15); Student engagement/support services and uptake (20); Outreach activities and social impact (30); Governance and management (50); Library as a learning resource (20); IT infrastructure (10); Faculty empowerment programmes (15); Internal quality assurance system (10); and Institutional values and best practices (120).

“PRaYAAS will endeavour to identify gaps and challenges which are being faced by institutes. This will further assist the department in formulating policies to provide recognition and support to leading institutes and improve the performance of laggard institutes and help colleges in getting/improving National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAA) accreditation and take part in various national and international ratings. The goal of this framework is to encourage healthy competition and ensure a rewarding experience for higher education students,”, a senior officer of the higher education department said.

The department has hosted the framework on the portal prayaas.highereduhry.ac.in. The link for the 2022-23 academic year will be active from January 20 to 31. The department will compile the results of all colleges and declare them in the first week of February, according to a letter written by Vijayendra Kumar, principal secretary of the higher education department, to various officials.

PRaYAAS will help the colleges to identify their strengths and vulnerable areas vis-à-vis other colleges of the state and follow the mandate of National Education Policy, 2020, and the vision of the state government to prepare and get all eligible colleges accredited by the NAAC, the letter says.

It will also be helpful for colleges to take part in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and other international ratings, the letter adds.