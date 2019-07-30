Haryana rolls back water-tariff hike

Months before Haryana goes to polls, the state government Monday rolled back the hike in water-tariff in urban areas that was imposed in January this year.

The Urban Local Bodies department through a notification withdrew the earlier notification imposing hike in water tariff with effect from September 1, 2018. As per the fresh orders, the water tariff in the state shall be the same as it was on March 11, 2015. The government had been charging Rs 5 per kilolitre for 10-20 kilolitres; and Rs 8 per kilolitre for 20-30 kilolitres, and Rs 10 per kilolitre for more than 30 kilolitres of water consumption per month.

In case of the domestic (unmetered connections) for plot size up to 50 square metre, the rate of Rs 50 per kilolitre was being charged, while for plot size 50-100 square metre, the rate of Rs 100 per kilolitre was being charged after the hike. An amount of Rs 250 per kilolitre was being charged for plot size 100-200 square metre, officials said.

All these rates shall now be revised to the old rates that were effective before the hike. “The water and sewerage charges shall continue to be charged as per earlier notification of Urban Local Bodies department, Government of Haryana issued vide memo no. 14/2/2011-3C-II dated March 9, 2011 and memo no. 14/2/2015-3C-II dated March 11, 2015,” the fresh notification reads.