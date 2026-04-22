Matriculate farmer turns aquapreneur, builds a Rs 20-lakh profit model in Haryana

Owning just three acres of his own land, Dharampal Kala built a cooperative society with 10 unemployed youths. (Photo by special arrangement)

Dharampal Kala, a 52‑year‑old farmer from Chiri village in Haryana’s Rohtak district, has been engaged in fisheries for nearly three decades and, in the past four years, has expanded into jhinga (freshwater prawn) farming.

Owning just three acres of land, Kala built a cooperative society with 10 unemployed youths. Now he cultivates jhinga across 80 acres and fisheries on another 60 acres with a partner, taking land on contract from landowners or panchayats. His ventures have spread across Rohtak and Sonipat districts, creating a model of rural employment and agripreneurship.

Kala, a matriculate, began in 1999 by contracting village ponds for fishing on 38 acres and expanded to 200 acres by 2010, with the help of local youths. “This has been a flourishing business in Haryana for the youths who are willing to put in hard work. I have earned both reputation and financial stability from this business,” he said, recalling the Rs 1 lakh award he received in 2018 for progressive farming.