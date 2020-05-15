Haryana Roadways to resume service in 10 dists, only 30 passengers per bus

Further, no passenger will be allowed to board the bus without online booking as conductors will not issue tickets during the journey. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) (Representational) Further, no passenger will be allowed to board the bus without online booking as conductors will not issue tickets during the journey. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar) (Representational)

Haryana Roadways buses will start plying in the state from Friday carrying 30 passengers – almost half the total bus capacity — on board each bus to maintain proper social distancing. To begin with, the service will begin from 10 districts of the state and the buses will avoid Covid-affected districts using flyovers or bypasses.

Further, no passenger will be allowed to board the bus without online booking as conductors will not issue tickets during the journey. The tickets can be booked in advance from hartrans.gov.in and passengers will only be allowed entry into the bus stations on showing the confirmed e-ticket.

Passengers will also be thermally screened upon their entry into the bus station. Wearing masks throughout the journey will also be mandatory in the buses plying on select point-to-point routes. No passenger will be allowed to get off the bus at any spot except for the designated destination of the bus.

State Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma said, “State government has decided to start bus services on select routes from May 15, 2020 with the necessary precautionary measures for the convenience of the people. Initially, buses would ply from 10 districts – Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sirsa. For this, necessary directions have been given to all the depot general managers of the state and it will be their responsibility to ensure Haryana compliance with directions”.

Sharma added that “state transport buses will not go outside Haryana and in areas severely affected by Covid-19. Buses will be operated only from Haryana State Transport bus stations to the designated bus stands and no passengers will be allowed to board or disembark en route. Buses passing through Covid-19 affected districts will pass through bypass or flyover”.

The minister further informed, “If the bus movement is not possible on any route due to any reason then the bus will be cancelled and passengers will be informed two hours before the scheduled time of departure. The fare paid by the passenger will be refunded.”

Meanwhile, for Haryana natives stranded in Delhi, Haryana Roadways will also ply buses from May 18 and pick those passengers from Delhi and bring them back home in Haryana. Those passengers will also have to book their tickets in advance, online.

25 fresh cases, Covid tally now 818

The count of Covid cases in Haryana touched 818 Thursday evening after 25 fresh cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours. Till date, 11 people have died in the state, including four in Faridabad, three in Panipat, two in Ambala and one each in districts of Rohtak and Karnal.

According to state government’s Thursday evening Covid bulletin, 25 fresh cases were reported including 12 in Faridabad, four in Gurgaon, three in Jhajjar, two each in Jind and Karnal and one case each in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts. There are 368 active cases in Haryana.

Gurgaon leads with 108 active Covid patients, followed by 65 in Faridabad, 63 in Jhajjar, and 56 in Sonipat. All four districts continue to remain in the “red-zone”. Total of 439 patients have recovered in Haryana till date.

