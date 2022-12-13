scorecardresearch
Haryana Roadways driver arrested for ramming bus into barricade

Police said that the Delhi-bound bus was carrying around 42 passengers.

Notably, at least 74 roadways buses were challaned for overspeeding in November this year. (Representational/File)
Police arrested the driver of a Haryana Roadways bus, Sandeep Kumar, for ramming into a barricade at Zirakpur on Sunday night. Kumar was later out on bail and the bus was impounded.

Police said that the Delhi-bound bus was carrying around 42 passengers. Nobody was hurt in the accident but the barricade and the front portion of the bus were damaged. A passerby, Sumit Kumar, informed the police. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station. Sources said the bus was being driven at high speed and the driver lost control. Notably, at least 74 roadways buses were challaned for overspeeding in November this year.

