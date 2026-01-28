Haryana rights panel slams police probe in Hansi sewer deaths, orders fresh examination

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the police investigation into the deaths of two sanitation workers in Hansi and has directed senior police officers to re-examine the matter afresh.

Taking serious note of alleged lapses, the commission has ordered the superintendent of police, Hansi, to submit a detailed report after reviewing the case and appear personally before the commission on the next date of hearing, scheduled on February 18.

The directions were issued while hearing a suo motu case, arising from the deaths of Virender and Sombir, who allegedly died while cleaning a sewer line at a hotel in Hansi in October last year.

The commission also instructed the deputy superintendent of police, who initially investigated the case, and the deputy district attorney, who rendered legal opinion, to be personally present to assist the commission.

According to the action taken report submitted by Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on October 19, 2025, under the provisions of the SC/ST Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint by Sanjay, son of Virender, a resident of Jamawadi, against Shyam Sunder Saini and his sons, Shivam and Mandeep. During the investigation, additional sections under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, were invoked, while certain sections were later deleted based on statements and legal opinions.

The investigation underwent multiple changes, including the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of DSP Ravinder Singh. The SIT obtained a legal opinion suggesting the invocation of Section 106 of the BNS, following which the case was finalised against Sandeep, assistant manager of the hotel. The final investigation report has been submitted before the trial court, and the case is now fixed for April 4, 2026.

However, after examining the police report and documents, the commission raised serious concerns over the credibility of the investigation. The HHRC observed that the appointment letter of the assistant manager, who was relied upon to fix accountability, was undated and appeared to have been issued after the incident. The commission noted that this raised suspicion of an attempt to shift responsibility away from the hotel owner, Shyam Sunder, whom the commission prima facie described as the “actual culprit.”

The commission further questioned the impartiality of the investigation and expressed displeasure over the legal opinion that diluted the offence without assigning reasons. It remarked that such actions cast a “serious question mark” on the intentions and fairness of the investigating agency in a case where two innocent lives were lost.

4-week deadline to re-examine case

Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission granted four weeks to the superintendent of police, Hansi, to re-examine the case and submit a comprehensive report. Reports from the Hansi Municipal Council, the gram panchayat concerned, and the hotel management have also been sought again, as earlier directions were not complied with.

The commission noted that compensation of Rs 30 lakh each has already been released to the families of both deceased workers under the Employees’ Compensation Act.