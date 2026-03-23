Haryana rights panel issues notices over Gurgaon wall collapse that killed 7, says workers’ safety key to Article 21

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the death of seven workers in a wall collapse in Gurgaon on March 9 and sought from the Government details of the incident, including on-site safety measures, action taken, proposed monitoring or enforcement measures, and compensation and rehabilitation for affected workers and families.

On the evening of March 9, a concrete retention wall collapsed at an under-construction sewage treatment plant site at Signature Global Society in Sidhrawali near the Delhi–Jaipur Expressway in the Bilaspur area, triggering a soil cave-in in the basement and burying several labourers under debris. At least seven workers reportedly lost their lives, several others sustained serious injuries, and some workers were feared trapped under the debris at the time rescue operations were initiated.

“The reports further indicate that 15–20 labourers were working at the site when the wall suddenly collapsed and survivors described that the area turned pitch dark before iron rods and debris fell upon them, leaving many workers trapped beneath the rubble,” read the HHRC order issued by Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia on March 12 and made public on Monday.

The order noted that a criminal case was registered and that certain site officials connected with the project were arrested.

“The complaint reportedly alleges that adequate protective and safety arrangements were not in place at the construction site, raising serious concerns regarding the safety of labourers engaged in such hazardous work,” the order added.

The project manager and the site’s structure-in-charge have been arrested in the case.

“The Commission is of the considered view that the right to life, safety and dignity of workers forms an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. When labourers are compelled to work in unsafe environments without adequate safeguards, their fundamental human rights are placed in serious jeopardy. The tragic loss of life and injuries suffered by workers in such incidents cannot be viewed merely as workplace accidents. Rather, they represent serious violations of human rights arising from negligence and failure to protect the safety and dignity of workers,” the order further said.

Broader perspective of labourers’ human rights

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The commission said it was necessary to examine the matter from a broader perspective concerning the protection of the human rights of labourers engaged in construction activities across the state.

The case was adjourned for the next hearing on May 13.

“Accordingly, notice is issued to the following authorities to submit their respective detailed reports to the Commission, at least one week prior to the next date of hearing: Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Haryana, Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates Department; Principal Secretary to Government, Haryana, Labour Department; Director General, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, Chandigarh; Labour Commissioner, Haryana, Chandigarh; Commissioner of Police, Gurugram; Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram; Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram; Additional Labour Commissioner, Gurugram; Joint Director, Industrial Safety and Health, Gurugram; Senior Town Planner, Town and Country Planning Department, Gurugram; District Town Planner (Enforcement), Town and Country Planning Department Gurugram; and Executive Engineer-II, Public Works Department (Building & Roads), Gurugram,” the order read.

The commission further directed that officials’ reports must contain the factual status of the incident, including the number of casualties; whether the construction site had obtained permissions and clearances; whether the contractors had complied with labour safety laws and whether the workers were registered with welfare boards; details of safety measures provided at the site; action taken against responsible persons; steps proposed to strengthen monitoring and enforcement of safety standards at construction sites; relief and compensation paid or sanctioned to victims’ families; and proposed measures for rehabilitating dependents of the deceased and supporting the recovery of the injured workers.