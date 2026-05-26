Haryana plans 30-day deadline for resolving stray dog menace complaints

If a citizen in Haryana files a complaint about stray dogs — whether it concerns an aggressive or rabies‑suspected dog, a dog bite incident, sterilization, or vaccination — the municipal authority will likely be required to act and resolve the complaint within 30 days.

This follows a recommendation of the Haryana Right to Service Commission, headed by former senior IAS officer T C Gupta. Acting on this, the Urban Local Bodies Department in March sent a proposal to the Chief Secretary recommending notification of the service “Stray Dog Management” with a 30‑day timeline under the Haryana Right to Service Act, 2014. On Monday, the commission gave its concurrence to the notification.

Once the notification is issued, the law will make it mandatory for officials to complete the necessary work — catching the dog, vaccinating, sterilizing, or providing treatment — within 30 days of receiving the complaint. If they fail to do so, the Haryana Right to Service Commission will have the authority to hold them accountable, impose penalties, and even order departmental action against negligent officials.

The state panel’s initial recommendation was formally conveyed to the Urban Local Bodies Department on February 26 this year after the matter came to its notice during the hearing of a case where concerns were raised about rising stray dog incidents in urban areas. During the proceedings, the commission observed that complaints about dog bites, aggressive behaviour, blocked pathways, and sanitation issues were causing serious inconvenience and safety risks for the public. It further noted that despite the growing number of such complaints, no time‑bound service mechanism existed under the Act to address them. In the absence of such a framework, citizens often faced delays and lack of accountability. Recognising the importance of public safety, public health, and civic administration, the commission recommended that “Stray Dog Management” be notified under the Act with clear timelines and responsibility fixed on officials. The recommendation also referred to recent directions of the Supreme Court on implementing the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 in a scientific and humane manner.

Now, the proposed service would cover complaints about aggressive or rabies‑suspected dogs, dog bite incidents, sterilization, anti‑rabies vaccination, and lawful release or sheltering of dogs as per the rules.

The Urban Local Bodies Department has also suggested a structured grievance redressal system with designated officers and appellate authorities for Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees. Under this framework, the Designated Officer will be the Chief Sanitary Inspector in Municipal Corporations and Sanitary Inspectors in Municipal Councils and Committees. The First Grievance Redressal Authority will include Joint Commissioners, Executive Officers, and Secretaries, while the Second Grievance Redressal Authority will be the Commissioner of the concerned Municipal Corporation or the District Municipal Commissioner.

“The proposed notification is expected to make Urban Local Bodies more responsive and accountable in handling stray dog complaints. Once it comes into force, citizens will have a clear and transparent mechanism to seek timely action. The service is expected to be notified soon by the Haryana government and will benefit residents across urban areas of the state,” an official said.