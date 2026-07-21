Haryana drafts Right to Business Bill, proposes 3-year inspection-free period for MSMEs

The proposed Haryana Right to Business Bill, 2026 will grant eligible MSMEs self-declaration approvals and a three-year exemption from routine inspections. (X/Nayab Singh Saini)

The Haryana government has proposed a new law to make it easier for eligible manufacturing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to start businesses. Under the proposed Haryana Right to Business Bill, 2026, eligible MSMEs will receive an In-Principle Approval Certificate based on self-declaration and will not face routine government inspections for the first three years.

The Bill also proposes a two-tier approval system to provide faster clearances through a single-window mechanism. The Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) will act as the State Nodal Agency, while District Level Clearance Committees will handle approvals at the district level.

The Haryana Department of Industries and Commerce drafted the Bill. This was informed during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday.