Haryana drafts Right to Business Bill, proposes 3-year inspection-free period for MSMEs

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The Haryana government has proposed a new law to make it easier for eligible manufacturing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to start businesses. Under the proposed Haryana Right to Business Bill, 2026, eligible MSMEs will receive an In-Principle Approval Certificate based on self-declaration and will not face routine government inspections for the first three years.
The Bill also proposes a two-tier approval system to provide faster clearances through a single-window mechanism. The Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) will act as the State Nodal Agency, while District Level Clearance Committees will handle approvals at the district level.
The Haryana Department of Industries and Commerce drafted the Bill. This was informed during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday.
Officials claimed that Haryana has emerged as one of the leading states in the Centre’s compliance reduction and deregulation initiative. Out of 28 priority reforms, 21 have already been approved or are under implementation. These reforms aim to reduce unnecessary rules, simplify procedures, speed up approvals, and make the business environment more investor-friendly.
The Chief Secretary directed all departments to speed up the implementation of the remaining reforms and upload the required documents on the official MIS portal so that Haryana’s progress is properly reflected at the national level.
Rastogi said that the Centre’s Deregulation Cell has already approved six major reform areas. These include faster electricity connections, simpler rules for shops and commercial establishments, quicker approvals under the single-window system, an auto-appeal mechanism under the Right to Services framework, improved environmental clearance procedures, and better access to testing facilities for MSMEs.
Commissioner and Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal, informed that different departments are currently implementing 15 more reforms. These include easier land-use rules, greater flexibility in managing industrial plots, simplified building approvals, adoption of global fire safety standards, streamlined healthcare licensing, digitisation of state laws and regulations, and measures to strengthen Haryana’s investment ecosystem.
He also said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has introduced several industry-friendly measures. These include subdivision and amalgamation of industrial plots, allowing changes in industrial projects without prior approval, conversion of leasehold land into freehold after 10 years, flexible leasing rules, and liberalised development regulations to promote better land use and attract new investments.
During the meeting, officials of the Town and Country Planning Department informed that nearly 70% of Haryana’s geographical area, which lies outside controlled zones, does not require Change of Land Use (CLU) permission for converting agricultural land into non-agricultural use. The department is also working towards system-generated CLU approvals in eligible zones without any human intervention.
The Fire Services Department informed that amendments to the Haryana Fire and Emergency Services Act, 2022 are being processed to introduce risk-based fire safety norms in line with global best practices.
Appreciating the progress made so far, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi reiterated the Haryana Government’s commitment to creating a transparent, technology-driven and investor-friendly regulatory framework that promotes industrial growth, encourages entrepreneurship and improves the ease of doing business in the state.
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