Haryana Right to Service Commission ties up with DLSA to strengthen services

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (RSC) has tied up with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ambala, aiming to further strengthen the services delivery regime. Presiding over ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrated throughout the state under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), Haryana RSC’s Chief Commissioner, TC Gupta said that DLSA Ambala has done commendable work to ensure reach of the social sector schemes of the government to targeted beneficiaries at grassroots level. He said the services notified under the Right to Service Act 2014 would serve as a great base to DLSA to spread its ambit towards making people aware of these services and the RSA would ensure full cooperation from their departments regarding notified services to legal services authority.