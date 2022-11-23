Haryana revises school timings in view of drop in temperature

In wake of the continuous drop in the day’s temperature, school timings in Haryana have been revised with effect from December 1.

Directorate of School Education, Haryana, Wednesday announced the news timings which are 0930 hrs to 1530 hrs for the schools taking classes in a single shift and 0755 hrs to 1230 hrs for the morning shift and 1240 hrs to 1715 hrs for the afternoon shift for schools taking classes in double shifts.

The timings will remain unchanged for teachers, and other school staff.