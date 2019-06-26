Haryana revises minimum area norms for colony licences

Failing to attract enough developers for housing and industrial colonies in the state, Haryana government has introduced a major reduction in “minimum area requirement for obtaining licence to develop various categories of housing and industrial colonies”. The reduction in certain categories is one-fourth (from 100 acres to 25 acres).

Advertising

The decision will majorly impact the areas of Gurgaon, Manesar, Faridabad and Sonipat since these cities are covered under “hyper-potential” and “high-potential” zones. According to government’s statistics, barely three licences were issued in last five years for residential plotted colonies, and no licence was issued for an independent plotted colony in Gurgaon in last four years.

According to the government, this decision was necessary keeping in view the fact that owing to high land costs, aggregation of land in larger chunks was hampering revenue generation in the state and many colonisers/developers were not coming forward to apply for colony licences.

The revised norms/parameters willll be placed in the public domain for 30 days for inviting objections/suggestions from stakeholders and general public that will be taken into cognizance for finalisation of the policy.

Advertising

As per revised norms, minimum area requirement of obtaining licence for a Residential Plotted Colony has been reduced from 100/100/15/10 acres to 25/20/15/10 acres for hyper, high, medium and low potential zones, respectively.

Similarly, the minimum area requirement of obtaining licence for a low-density eco-friendly colony has also been brought down to 25 acres for hyper and high-potential zones, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low-potential zones. Earlier, it was 100 acres each for hyper, high, medium and low-potential zones.

The minimum area requirement of obtaining licence for a Residential Group Housing has also been revised from 10/10/2/1 acres to 5/4/2/1 acres for hyper, high, medium and low-potential zones. In this category also, revision was made only in hyper and high-potential zones, while the requirement for medium and low-potential zones were kept same.

As Haryana Cabinet Tuesday approved the proposed minimum area norms, senior officers of the Town and Country Planning department told The Indian Express that the decision to revise the area norms was taken because of the poor response received during the last five years.

“In today’s time, prices of land are soaring that makes it extremely difficult for aggregating 100 acres of contiguous land for a plotted colony. By revising the minimum area norms, we expect that it will generate a favourable response. It is easier for a developer to aggregate 25 acres of contiguous land as compared to 100 acres. By revising minimum area norms, lets say if three licenses are issued for 25 acres each, the state government shall generate revenue,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

“Also, in Residential Group Housing too, there was a considerable slowdown in development of normal group housing colonies in the last one decade. Thus, the minimum area requirement for the licence was brought down to encourage residential group housing”, the officer added.

Besides this, for industrial plotted colony licences also, minimum area norms have been slashed to half. From existing 50/50/15/10 acres in hyper, high, medium and low-potential zones, it has been revised to 25/25/15/10 acres, respectively.

For integrated industrial licencing policy, the minimum area norm has been revised to 25/ 20/ 15/ 10 for hyper, high, medium and low-potential zones. Earlier, it was 50/50/ 25/15 acres for hyper/high/medium and low potential zones.

“The Industrial plotted and Integrated Industrial Licensing Policy, IILP too has remained mostly unsuccessful with only three licenses issued till date. Industrial plotted colonies had also been very few in spite of low rates of fees and charges”, the senior officer added.

Under New Integrated Licensing Policy, the minimum area requirement of licence has been revised to 15 acres for hyper, 10 acres for high, five acres for medium and two acres for low potential zones. Earlier, it was 25 acres each for hyper and high, 15 acres for medium and 10 acres for low potential zones.

Advertising

“The NILP too has largely remained unsuccessful with only two licences granted till date in last four years ever since the policy was made applicable. Similarly, no licence application was received under Low Density Eco-Friendly (LDEF) category, till date. Reduction in minimum area norms was necessary to maintain consistency with proposed area norms of residential plotted and group housing,” the officer told The Indian Express.