Haryana revises guidelines defining ‘bonafide residents’

Following the Opposition’s objection to changes in the Haryana domicile rules, the state government Monday informed the Assembly that the condition of residing for a minimum of five years in the state shall be applicable only for specific purposes under the Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020.

The Act pertains to providing employment to the youth of the state and the grant of employment generation subsidy for industrial units of Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this in response to a question raised by Congress member Varun Chaudhary.

Chaudhary had sought to know the reason for which the Haryana government reduced the earlier condition of 15 years for domicile to five years now.

The revised guidelines issued on March 19, mentions that for the purpose of Haryana residents under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates, Act 2020 and for the purpose of grant of employment generation subsidy to industrial units under the Haryana Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Policy, 2020 or other sector specific industrial policies, “Children/dependents/ wards (if parents are not living) of persons who have permanent home in Haryana since a period not less than five years, or who have permanent home in Haryana since a period not less than five years but on account of their occupation they are living outside Haryana, or who do not have permanent residence in Haryana but have been residing in Haryana for a period not less than five years”, shall be covered.

For the purpose of purpose of admissions, scholarships, unemployment allowance and weightage under socio-economic criteria, the revised guidelines mentions that “children/ dependents/ wards (if parents are not living) of persons who have permanent homes in Haryana since a period not less than 15 years, or who have permanent home in Haryana since a period not less than 15 years but on account of their occupation they are living outside Haryana, or who do not have permanent residence in Haryana but have been residing in Haryana for a period not less than 15 years”.

“These instructions will be applicable with immediate effect,” read the letter issued by the state government to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors of boards/ corporations, divisional commissioners, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, registrars of all the universities and all the deputy commissioners.

Recently, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that by reducing the time period to get domicile of the state, “this government wants to change the demography of Haryana so that the rights of the local people can be curtailed”.

In response to another question, Chautala said a Special Girdawari (revenue survey) will be conducted in all 22 districts of the state.

MLAs who feel that villages of their area have suffered damage due to rain and hailstorm recently and those who are not satisfied with the report prepared by the patwari can write the names of those villages and submit to the deputy commissioner concerned and to him as well for necessary action, he said.

Chautala informed that the initial report of the preliminary Girdawari conducted from February 1 to March 1 has been received, and later, orders have been given to conduct a special Girdawari.