Haryana revises guidelines defining ‘bonafide residents’

The Haryana government has revised the guidelines specifying “bonafide residents of Haryana” for the purposes of employment in the state.

The revised guidelines issued on March 19, mentions that for the purpose of Haryana residents under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates, Act 2020 and for the purpose of grant of employment generation subsidy to industrial units under the Haryana Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Policy, 2020 or other sector specific industrial policies, “Children/dependents/ wards (if parents are not living) of persons who have permanent home in Haryana since a period not less than five years, or who have permanent home in Haryana since a period not less than five years but on account of their occupation they are living outside Haryana, or who do not have permanent residence in Haryana but have been residing in Haryana for a period not less than five years”, shall be covered.

For the purpose of purpose of admissions, scholarships, unemployment allowance and weightage under socio-economic criteria, the revised guidelines mentions that “children/ dependents/ wards (if parents are not living) of persons who have permanent homes in Haryana since a period not less than 15 years, or who have permanent home in Haryana since a period not less than 15 years but on account of their occupation they are living outside Haryana, or who do not have permanent residence in Haryana but have been residing in Haryana for a period not less than 15 years”.

“These instructions will be applicable with immediate effect,” read the letter issued by the state government to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors of boards/ corporations, divisional commissioners, Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court, registrars of all the universities and all the deputy commissioners.

Justifying the move in the Vidhan Sabha, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said, “The guidelines notifying five year cap for being considered as a native of the state, have been revised for ensuring better job avenues for youth in the state. The decision was taken after talking to representatives of various industries associations. Various industries, including those in information technology sector, have also been given certain relaxations for specific skilled recruitment under these categories”.

Haryana to get sports university: Sandeep Singh

Haryana Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh Monday said that the state will soon get a sports university. Replying to a question in the Vidhan Sabha, Singh said, “The Bill related to the sports university has been passed. By amending this Bill, a provision has been made to give accreditation to sports institutions. Any sports institute engaged or pursuing the course in rehabilitation and physical therapy, physical education, sports science, artistic educational training, research in the fields of sports technology, sports medicine and technology, sports infrastructure engineering, Kinesiology, clinical biomechanics, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism, sports marketing and sports coaching etc will also be able to get accreditation from this university. State government is also getting the geo-mapping of all the districts done and the work of upgrading the sports institutes as per the requirement of the districts will be started soon”.

In response to another question, Singh added, “A new hockey AstroTurf would be set up at Nehru Stadium in Gurugram with an estimated cost of Rs 9.40 crore. This work will be completed in the financial year 2022-23. Besides this, a sports stadium is under construction at village Fazilpur in Gurugram at a cost of about Rs 2.04 crore. At present there are 10 trainers and eight junior trainers in the district who are imparting training for various sports activities”.