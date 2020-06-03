Haryana resumes inter-state buses, Aarogya Setu must for passengers, staff

The Haryana Roadways had resumed the bus service within the state on May 15, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March. The Haryana Roadways had resumed the bus service within the state on May 15, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March.

Haryana Wednesday resumed inter-state bus service on a few routes, a senior official said adding, adding most routes would be operational by Thursday.

“Barring Delhi, we have resumed our services. We have sent details of routes to various depots and while we operated some buses today, the rest will be operated tomorrow,” State Transport Department Director General Virender Dahiya said.

Delhi has ordered sealing of its borders for a week in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the decision coming a day after Haryana unlocked its borders with the National Capital.

The state government, meanwhile, also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for inter-state travel in buses of the Haryana Roadways making it mandatory for passengers to carry their identity proofs and tickets, in either electronic mode or physical form. The bus staff as well as passengers must have Arogya Setu app downloaded in their mobile phones.

Giving details, a transport department spokesperson said it must be ensured that the staff and passengers are free of any COVID-19 symptoms. “If any such person boards the bus, he or she must immediately be de-boarded and sent home and the people in contact with him or her must be home quarantined for 14 days,” the spokesperson said, adding the number of passengers per bus will not exceed 30-35 at any given time.

The buses will be sanitised. In addition, sanitiser bottles must be kept inside the buses at all times and must be used by the bus staff from time to time at regular intervals. Wearing of masks by everyone onboard a bus and on bus stands must be strictly adhered to by all and passengers should carry sanitisers with them,” it said, adding thermal screening of passengers must be ensured by the staff during the boarding process.

“For smooth movement of passengers, the inter-state and intra-state routes being operated from time to time will be widely publicized through the transport department’s website and print media”, the spokesperson added.

SOPs also issued for market areas, home delivery

Haryana also formulated SOPs for market areas and home-delivery of food and other items. The restaurants and food joints can operate their kitchen for home delivery till 8 pm. The home delivery will also have to be completed by 8.30 pm so that all the delivery boys can reach their respective homes and are not moving on the roads beyond 9 pm. “Thermal screening of the staff will have to be conducted on a daily basis by the owner of the restaurant. Delivery boys will also have to wear gloves and masks during home delivery. Also, delivery boys shall not be taking any signature or thumb impression of the customer while delivering items. Preferably online electronic mode of payment shall be ensured,” as per the SOP notification.

All shops, other than those dealing in essential goods, can open from 9 am till 7 pm.

“Municipal staff have been directed to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitization of the market places or areas at regular intervals, both in the day and night. Shopkeepers and street vendors will have to display a public notice regarding downloading of “AarogyaSetu Mobile App” for public or customer awareness and would be required to motivate people to install the app and regularly update their health status. Shopkeepers will also have to ensure that all the employees must install AarogyaSetu Mobile App and use it regularly,” the SOPs add.

