Haryana to resume Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance from April 5

Two years after biometric attendance of employees of all government offices, boards, corporations, universities, colleges and schools was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to resume the attendance system from April 5.

The order in this regard was issued by the administrative reforms department.

The instructions were issued to all the administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, managing directors, chief administrators of all boards and corporations, managing directors of public sector undertakings and cooperative federations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrars of all the universities.

“I am directed to invite reference to Monitoring and Coordination Cell letter, dated March 5, 2020 vide which attendance of government employees of all departments through Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system (AEBAS) was suspended till further orders as a temporary measure in all offices of the State in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Government has reviewed this matter and has decided that all officers and officials of the State, PSUs, Cooperative Federations, Boards and Corporations should ensure marking their attendance through Biometric Machines (AEBAS) w.e.f April 5, 2022,” the instructions read.

It added, “It is further clarified that all officers/officials who are required to attend office shall ensure marking attendance through AEBAS and wherever, any relaxation is required due to the nature of work job then the same may be sought. All relaxations/ exemptions granted earlier would cease to apply. These instructions may please be brought to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance in letter and in spirit.”

On Wednesday evening, Haryana reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent.

The day also saw 290 active patients out of which 281 were in home isolation and nine patients were admitted to Covid-19 healthcare facilities across the state.

The state has already achieved 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccination coverage in terms of the first dose and 87 per cent in terms of the second dose.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Haryana, Wednesday evening, was 98.89 per cent.