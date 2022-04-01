Haryana restores 3% quota for sportspersons in group-C govt jobs

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that the state government has decided to restore the three per cent quota for sportspersons in group-C government jobs. The Opposition in Haryana had been raising this issue. Currently, 10 per cent of group-D government jobs are also reserved for sportspersons in the state.

“With the restoration of the three per cent job quota in group-C posts, around 400-450 players are expected to benefit. Not only this, but now the government will also give a chance to the players to choose the department of their interest before recruiting them for the group-C jobs,” Khattar said.

He said that many complaints regarding irregularities in the gradation certificates have been reported, a special portal has been developed by the state government to redress all such complaints.

“On this portal, the information of the winning players and players participating in sports events organised by the sports organisations affiliated to the sports department will be uploaded and will be available in the public domain. After verification of this data, a gradation certificate will be issued”, the CM said. During this entire exercise, an automatic audit will also take place which will help in identifying if someone’s name has been entered incorrectly on the portal, he added.

In future, the state government says, outstanding sportspersons will be directly recruited for vacancies in groups A and B in the state. “In order to make the sports gradation process simple and transparent, the state government has also decided to get online data of the results of the sportspersons from the National Sports Federation of India. Transparency will enable eligible and deserving sportspersons to get benefits of the sports welfare schemes and reservations from the state government,” officials said. The government has also decided that one group A vacancy will be created in the name of ‘District Sports Manager’ in every district, they added.

Khattar takes dig at Kejriwal

Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Haryana CM said: “His (Kejriwal) government works on the ‘Sit down Policy’ by offering freebies. This policy is very hazardous and people are now understanding its disadvantages. We have started taking suggestions from the people of the state and they are saying that the freebies policy is completely wrong and due to which people will not become self-reliant. The public is also in favour of the stand-up policy of the Prime Minister.”