Haryana: Resort owner uses IPS officer’s influence to hinder checking, tenders apology later

As the team lodged a complaint at Police Post Morni Hills against the owner and the manager of Chandrawal Kunj, owner Nishant Prabhakar tendered his written apology before the special team.

A joint team of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh police, under the supervision of an IB officer, found themselves in a predicament when the owner of a resort at Morni Hills confronted them and reportedly used the influence of a Haryana police IPS officer to hinder the routine checking at his resort Chandrawal Kunj on August 14.

The incident took place during a surprise checking in the view of Independence Day, in accordance with the instructions of the MHA.

As the team lodged a complaint at Police Post Morni Hills against the owner and the manager of Chandrawal Kunj, owner Nishant Prabhakar tendered his written apology before the special team.

In their complaint to PP Morni Hills, the team members also mentioned the name of the IPS officer, whose influence was allegedly being used by Nishant Prabhakar. Sources said a woman officer from the IB was supervising the team.

DCP (Panchkula) Mohit Handa confirmed the confrontation between the special checking team and the owner of Chandrawal Kunj, and maintained that “differences were sorted out when the checking team showed the authorisation letter for the surprise check”. He maintained that the resort owner had submitted a written apology.

Sources said, “As the resort owner called the IPS officer, a team from the Police Post Morni rushed to the spot and began questioning the special joint checking team. The joint team members also alleged in the complaint that Panchkula police personnel had rushed to the spot to round them up. The joint team members had also informed their senior officers in Chandigarh about the same. The woman in-charge of the team had lodged the written complaint against owner Nishant Prabhakar and manager Dev Dutt Sharma for creating hindrance in government duty and showing ‘liaison with higher authorities’.”

The Morni Hills police post incharge, ASI Maan Singh said, “The matter was sorted out. Owner Nishant Prabhakar apologised before the team.”

In his apology letter, Nishant Prabhakar wrote, “I was in extreme stress and had a high BP too, so I used harsh words for the team members. I realised my mistake and expressed my apology before the team many times. I am expressing my apology in written also.”

Sources said police personnel Harvinder Singh, Apinder Singh, Kushal Kamal and a woman officer were the part of the special checking team.

Incharge Operations Cell, UT, Inspector Jasminder Singh said, “It was a joint team involving IB personnel for checking at Panchkula Morni Hills. The team was subjected to misbehaviour. I informed my senior officers. Panchkula police officers were informed about the misbehaviour with our team. The resort owner later apologised.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.