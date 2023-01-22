scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

Haryana’s R-Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna’s ‘Virat Swaroop’ form

Amit Agrawal, the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, said the tableau will give the message of the Bhagavad Gita and will also meticulously showcase various scenes of the Mahabharata war.

Last year, Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade was themed on the achievements of the sportspersons hailing from the state.
Listen to this article
Haryana’s R-Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna’s ‘Virat Swaroop’ form
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Haryana’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path will have the “Virat Swaroop” statue of Lord Krishna, a senior official Sunday said adding the theme of the tableau is International Gita Mahotsav.

Amit Agrawal, the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, said the tableau will give the message of the Bhagavad Gita and will also meticulously showcase various scenes of the Mahabharata war.

Asserting that Kurukshetra, where according to scriptures the Mahabharata war was fought, is a renowned seat of culture and civilization, Agrwala said, “Here, on the banks of the sacred Saraswati river the Vedas and Puranas were composed and compiled. About 5,159 years ago, on the first day of the Mahabharata war, the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita was delivered by Sri Krishna to Arjuna”.

The International Gita Mahotsav is held in Kurukshetra every year. Agrawal said it aims to spread the inspirational message of the Bhagavad Gita and enlighten the world with the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

In 2018, the Haryana Government decided to start celebrating International Gita Mahotsav in other countries too. The next year, for the first time, the festival was organized in Mauritius and London. In 2022, the festival was also celebrated in Canada.

More from Chandigarh

Last year, Haryana’s tableau at the Republic Day parade was themed on the achievements of the sportspersons hailing from the state.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 19:53 IST
Next Story

Aviation secy reviews progress of under-construction Hirasar airport

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close