Haryana’s R-Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna’s ‘Virat Swaroop’ form

Haryana’s tableau for this year’s Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path will have the “Virat Swaroop” statue of Lord Krishna, a senior official Sunday said adding the theme of the tableau is International Gita Mahotsav.

Amit Agrawal, the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, said the tableau will give the message of the Bhagavad Gita and will also meticulously showcase various scenes of the Mahabharata war.

Asserting that Kurukshetra, where according to scriptures the Mahabharata war was fought, is a renowned seat of culture and civilization, Agrwala said, “Here, on the banks of the sacred Saraswati river the Vedas and Puranas were composed and compiled. About 5,159 years ago, on the first day of the Mahabharata war, the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita was delivered by Sri Krishna to Arjuna”.

The International Gita Mahotsav is held in Kurukshetra every year. Agrawal said it aims to spread the inspirational message of the Bhagavad Gita and enlighten the world with the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood.

In 2018, the Haryana Government decided to start celebrating International Gita Mahotsav in other countries too. The next year, for the first time, the festival was organized in Mauritius and London. In 2022, the festival was also celebrated in Canada.

Last year, Haryana’s tableau at the Republic Day parade was themed on the achievements of the sportspersons hailing from the state.