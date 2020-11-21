Haryana reports over 3,100 new cases

In the last 24 hours, 2508 patients recovered taking the total number of recovered patients (till date) to 190067 and recovery rate to 89.50 per cent. (Representational)

In the last 24 hours, Haryana has reported another 3,104 new cases of infections — one of the highest single day spike till date — and 25 deaths.

While Faridabad reported maximum 881 new cases, Gurgaon added 793, Sonipat (162), Hisar (288), Ambala (90), Karnal (40), Panipat (86), Rohtak (107), Rewari (92), Panchkula (72), Kurukshetra (38), Yamunanagar (15), Sirsa (56), Mahendragarh (47), Bhiwani (89), Jhajjar (26), Palwal (40), Fatehabad (52), Kaithal (20), Jind (82), Nuh (21) and Charkhi Dadri (7).

Among the 25 patients who died in the last 24 hours, five died in Faridabad, four in Rohtak, three each in Gurgaon and Jhajjar, two each in Hisar, Rewari, Sirsa and Fatehabad and one each in Ambala and Nuh.

According to Friday evening Covid bulletin, the Covid-positive rate in Haryana had reached 6.85 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.01 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2508 patients recovered taking the total number of recovered patients (till date) to 190067 and recovery rate to 89.50 per cent. As on Friday evening, there were yet 2,32,511 persons under surveillance across Haryana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.