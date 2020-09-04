Haryana reports highest single-day spike of 1,884 COVID cases, 19 deaths

There are 14,053 active cases in the state while 57,171 patients have been discharged, including 1,282 in the last 24 hours, after recovering from the disease.

Haryana continues to witness a surge in Covid-19 cases reporting highest single-day spike of 1,884 infections Friday, taking the infection tally to 71,983 while 19 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 759.

At least 15 more employees working at Haryana’s Civil Secretariat tested positive for Coronavirus, Friday. The test was conducted on 151 employees. Haryana government has already barred entry of visitors to the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

The bulk of the new cases were again from the National Capital Region with Gurgaon reporting Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Gurgaon (229), followed by Karnal (223), Faridabad (220), Panipat (138), Ambala and Panchkula (127 each) and Yamunanagar (90).

Two deaths each were reported from Faridabad, Rewari, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Kaithal, and one each from Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar, Panchkula, Jhajjar and Yamunanagar

There are 14,053 active cases in the state while 57,171 patients have been discharged, including 1,282 in the last 24 hours, after recovering from the disease. As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 79.42 per cent, fatality rate is 1.05 percent, while the doubling rate of infection is 33 days. The Covid positivity rate is 5.81 per cent.

Haryana has also reduced the charges for RtPCR tests from Rs 2400 to Rs 1600 at six private laboratories and private medical colleges. It has fixed Rs 650 as charge for Rapid Antigen Test and Rs 250 for IgG-based ELISA.

